Kid Rock has described how Donald Trump handed him a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron during a round of golf, then drove away in a cart, leaving the musician bewildered. The account emerged during Friday's edition of Bill Maher's Real Time.

The musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, joined Maher after Trump publicly criticised the comedian over a recent White House dinner. Both had attended that gathering with sports commentator Stephen A. Smith. The conversation moved from the dispute to an unusual golfing anecdote.

During the Overtime segment, Maher prompted Kid Rock to revisit the golf outing. The musician introduced it as a story he was wary of sharing.

Trump Turns a Golf Outing Into a Macron Introduction

'That was funny. Yeah, we're out golfing — I hate speaking out of school, but this is just a fun one,' Kid Rock recalled while Maher laughed.

According to the musician, Trump was handling telephone calls while on the course. He portrayed the president as someone who worked continually, even when playing golf. Kid Rock also claimed Trump slept only four or five hours a night, a detail he offered as praise for the president's work habits.

'The guy's taking calls all day. He's working while you're golfing. This guy does not stop working. We can all agree on that. He sleeps maybe four or five hours a night.'

One of those calls, Kid Rock claimed, came from Macron. Trump reportedly presented him to the French president without warning. 'He's like, "hey, I'm here with the great Kid Rock," like Macron knows who I am, and he's like, "Bob, say hello."'

Trump Leaves Kid Rock Talking to Macron

Kid Rock described taking the phone and reaching for a hometown joke. 'So he gives me the phone and I'm like, "hello, Mr. President," and I'm like, "I'm from the Paris of the midwest, Detroit!" And Trump leaves! He gets in the golf cart!'

Trump drove away as the musician remained on the call, according to Kid Rock. The abrupt departure left him speaking to a foreign leader without the person who had initiated their introduction.

Maher seized on the awkwardness. 'He leaves Macron on the phone with Kid Rock!' he exclaimed. Kid Rock then joked about trying to keep the conversation going by asking what the French president had been doing.

Neither Macron's replies nor the length of their conversation was provided in the account. The musician also did not specify when or where the golf round took place.

Trump and Maher's Dinner Dispute Continues

Although the Macron tale played for laughs, it surfaced during a programme on which Maher was answering Trump's public criticism. In a lengthy post about the White House meal, Trump had called the comedian a 'loser' and accused him of being 'drunk'.

Trump's 25 October Truth Social post ran to more than 1,300 words. Maher, who had attended the White House gathering with Kid Rock, made the personal accusations a central part of his response.

Maher responded on Friday by comparing the experience of dining with Trump and subsequently facing his criticism to a relationship with Taylor Swift. 'Eating with Trump is a lot like dating Taylor Swift,' he joked. 'It's a lot of fun at the time but later on, they're tearing you a new as*hole.'

Kid Rock did not disclose how Macron reacted to the unexpected introduction. He also left unanswered how their conversation ended after Trump drove away.