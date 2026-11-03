A Common Defense poll detailed on Monday suggests 45 per cent of US military personnel surveyed are considering leaving because of policy changes and uncertainty under President Donald Trump.

The survey, conducted by Change Research between 15 and 28 September, involved 731 active-duty personnel, veterans and military family members.

The findings emerge during Trump's conflict with Iran and follow a series of senior leadership changes overseen by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth since taking office in January 2025.

Trump had previously raised the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran after the midterm elections, but on Monday said 'No' when asked whether he would resume attacks after the vote, while expressing optimism about negotiations.

The organisation's executive director, Jose Vasquez, a US Army veteran, argued that dissatisfaction among serving personnel had consequences for readiness. He also pointed to feelings of neglect among veterans and military families.

US Military Exit Concerns Extend to Politicisation

A separate finding indicated that 53 per cent of active-duty respondents wanted to leave sooner because they believed the military was becoming more politicised. That result concerned politicisation broadly, while the 45 per cent figure specifically addressed Trump administration policy changes and uncertainty.

The poll also recorded 67 per cent agreement that decisions affecting service members were being taken for political gain rather than mission readiness, while 25 per cent disagreed.

Vasquez linked the findings to the responsibilities of those in command.

'Veterans know what real leadership looks like: you take care of the people under your command and you keep politics out of the mission,' he stated.

'Right now, nearly 8-in-10 veterans and military families say they're being left behind, and active-duty troops are telling us that politicisation is pushing them toward the exit. That's not a talking point; it's a readiness crisis.'

The 'readiness crisis' assessment came from the head of the organisation behind the poll. The reported percentages describe respondents' concerns, rather than measuring the military's ability to conduct operations.

Political and Uniformed US Military Leaders Rated Differently

The leadership approval figures covered veterans and active-duty service members. Approximately 50 per cent disapproved of Trump as commander-in-chief, while 47 per cent approved.

Hegseth received similar ratings. Roughly 45 per cent expressed approval of the defence secretary, while 50 per cent disapproved.

Senior uniformed commanders, including top generals and admirals, received 56 per cent approval, while 27 per cent disapproved. Within the surveyed group, those commanders attracted more approval than either Trump or Hegseth.

That distinction sits alongside the concerns about political influence. Respondents' assessments of the president and defence secretary differed from their views of the senior officers responsible for military command.

General's Dismissal Adds to US Military Leadership Upheaval

Last week, Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia was removed as the Joint Staff's director for strategy, plans and policy after Pentagon officials accused him of leaking classified information to journalists.

Current and former senior Army officers expressed anger over Sylvia's dismissal, describing him as a respected combat veteran who understood the need to modernise the military for future conflicts.

Sylvia's departure followed other removals under Hegseth. More than 80 generals and admirals have been dismissed or sidelined under Hegseth, according to The New York Times. Many reportedly received no explanation for their removal.