Activist group Capytistas is preparing an online release of private home addresses linked to Elon Musk and records it claims may expose security lapses.

The planned disclosure forms part of a broader project to identify properties allegedly owned by extremely wealthy people. The group intends to disclose more than 150 home addresses across several releases, with its first focusing on Musk, his brother Kimbal and several members of Tesla's board of directors.

The secretive collective also claims to have secured financial backing for the project. Musk is its opening target, although the group has indicated that other individuals are of greater interest to its campaign.

Elon Musk Dossier Carries Unverified Claims

Wired, which reviewed a copy of the forthcoming dossier, identified 32 home addresses linked to Musk and Tesla executives. The group claims most addresses in its wider project have not previously been reported.

The collective claims its wider project will include more than 3,500 records, alongside material concerning what it alleges are 'criminal exploits and security lapses.'

The addresses concern Musk and his wider circle, rather than a confirmed inventory of homes belonging to him alone. The property ownership claims also remain allegations.

Inclusion in the dossier would not, on its own, establish that any named individual had committed any of the criminal acts the activists suggest their records could reveal. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the alleged wrongdoing or security weaknesses.

The activists themselves describe the planned publication as doxing, the disclosure of personal information such as home addresses. Here, the proposed release combines residential details with a separate set of claims about what the accompanying records might expose.

Why Elon Musk Is the First Target

The activists have not spent the most time collecting information on Musk. Instead, they view his prominence as a means of attracting attention to disclosures about people they regard as higher priorities.

Interest in the first release is intended to draw readers towards those subsequent targets. The choice of Musk therefore reflects the group's efforts to publicise a broader campaign, rather than the relative size of the information it holds on him.

Capytistas takes its name from the Zapatistas, the Indigenous insurgents of southern Mexico. Its stated approach also includes a slogan adapted from a quotation attributed to labour organiser Utah Phillips.

Wired quoted the group's version as 'Democracy is not dying, it's being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses.'

Elon Musk Previously Cited Personal Safety

Twitter suspended an account tracking Musk's private jet in December 2022, after he raised concerns about personal safety. That dispute concerned information about his movements, while the planned Capytistas release would identify residential properties linked to him and others.

The activists argued to Wired that exposing those individuals might encourage them to de-escalate before societal discord worsened. This is the group's stated rationale for publishing the information, rather than evidence of how those targeted would respond.

The group has not identified its next targets. Wired described its intended focus as people who have profited from the military-industrial complex, the prison-industrial complex and the expansion of surveillance.