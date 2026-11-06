Marjorie Taylor Greene declared MAGA 'completely dead' in an ABC interview broadcast on Thursday, blaming Donald Trump for its demise after Democratic victories in the US midterm elections.

The former Republican congresswoman, also known as MTG, had been a longstanding Trump supporter before their relationship fractured over the Epstein files. She resigned from her Georgia congressional seat at the beginning of this year, following her break with the president.

In her interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Greene described Tuesday's Democratic victories in the House and Senate as a judgement on Trump himself. She declared that the 'MAGA movement's completely dead and Trump himself is the one that killed it'.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dispute Over Campaign Promises

Greene explained her criticism by returning to the promises she had promoted while serving in Congress. She recalled travelling across the country to support Trump and an agenda built around making America great again and putting America first.

She put the spending on that campaign at 'millions of dollars'. Those promises formed the basis of her account of why voters had turned away from the president. She accused him of pursuing a different direction during the first two years of his presidency, rather than following the programme she believed they had presented to the country.

'Last night was a referendum on Donald Trump and Donald Trump only,' she told ABC. 'He told everyone for the past year, "Vote like I am on the ballot," and the American people did.'

By invoking that appeal, Greene placed responsibility for the result directly with Trump. Her explanation focused on the president's choices in office and the commitments he had campaigned on.

Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenged JD Vance

Greene's criticism also extended to Vice President JD Vance, who had linked the Republican losses directly to the Iran war in remarks on Wednesday.

She disputed his explanation while identifying the conflict's effect on fuel prices as part of the economic pressure facing voters. Her account also included the broader cost of living and the Epstein files.

'Really, the issues come down to the cost of living, gas and diesel, which was driven by the Iran war and the Epstein files,' she stated.

Greene challenged both Vance's assessment and the timing of his comments, accusing him of speaking too late after remaining silent on the war.

'He's wrong; he's looking for a place to land on this issue...JD Vance's silence over the past two years, especially on the issue of the war in Iran, has been deafening. And today he's finally coming out and speaking; well, it's very much a little bit too late,' she stated.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sees the Trump Era Fading

Questioned about whether Tuesday's result marked the end of the Trump era, Greene replied, 'Yes, of course.'

The former ally connected that judgement to the president's remaining time in office, citing his age and the constitutional restriction on another presidential run.

'He's now a lame duck. This is the second half of his second administration by our constitution. He cannot run for president again. He's also ... in his 80s now, so this Trump era is definitely on its way to sunset.'