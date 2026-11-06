Marco Rubio rejected reports of plans to leave Donald Trump's US administration on Thursday, 5 November, telling The New York Times he intended to remain until the president's term concludes.

Earlier that day, speculation emerged that Rubio was considering leaving his post following Republican losses in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The secretary of state, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, is widely considered a potential successor in the 2028 presidential race.

Serving Trump until the end of his term had 'always been my plan', Rubio said. Questions about a possible presidential bid received a different response. 'I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore.'

Marco Rubio Disputes the Account of Exit Discussions

Bloomberg reported that Rubio had spoken to White House officials about stepping down and that they had requested he stay. Its account described a departure under consideration, including conversations with officials about whether he would remain.

Rubio rejected the departure claims when questioned by The New York Times, telling the publication, 'I don't know where these things come from, to be honest with you.'

His response presented continued service under Trump as a longstanding intention. He did not frame his decision to remain in the administration as a new one prompted by the election result, instead describing it as the plan he had already held.

Whether the reported discussions with White House officials took place remains disputed. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Bloomberg's account of those conversations or the reported request for Rubio to stay.

State Department Defends Marco Against Separate Claims

The State Department also challenged the departure reporting. Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, called the Bloomberg article 'totally made up'.

Johnson separately disputed an article by The Independent claiming that Rubio was planning to launch a bid for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. He described that article as 'completely baseless fake news'.

The Bloomberg account focused on whether Rubio might leave the administration, while The Independent's focused on preparations for a presidential campaign.

Johnson's responses rejected both claims, extending the department's denial beyond the question of whether the secretary of state intended to resign.

Rubio's own remarks drew a boundary around what he was willing to discuss. He addressed the prospect of continued service under Trump, but declined to explain his thinking about the election in which a successor would be chosen.

Marco Rubio's Campaign Appearance Before the Midterms

Just days before Tuesday's elections, Rubio had joined Trump on the campaign trail. He briefly stepped onto the podium at a rally to address a cheering crowd, an unusual appearance for the secretary of state.

That appearance preceded the Republican losses and Thursday's interview. Despite appearing alongside Trump before voters, Rubio declined to address questions about his own political future afterwards.

His refusal to discuss 2028 leaves his potential candidacy unresolved. He neither announced a presidential campaign nor ruled one out in his response to questions about the next election.

JD Vance is also widely considered a possible candidate for the 2028 election. Rubio has previously stated that he would support Vance if the vice-president ran for president.