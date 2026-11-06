President Donald Trump will abandon his White House duties after Republican election losses, conservative commentator and lawyer George Conway predicted in an interview with podcaster Jim Acosta on Thursday.

Trump had urged voters to treat Tuesday's election as though he were personally on the ballot. The interview highlighted a substantial Republican defeat, providing the backdrop to Conway's forecast of a president increasingly unwilling to engage with Congress.

'He's gonna just check out,' Conway told Acosta in the interview. He urged Democrats to respond by sending Trump legislation on living costs and presidential powers, arguing that either approval or rejection could work to their advantage.

Why Conway Expects Trump To Withdraw

Conway pointed to Trump's appearance the previous day, when the president was displaying his ballroom, as the basis for his view that he was already disengaging. He predicted that resentment towards voters would shape Trump's response to the defeat.

'He's not going to do anything that's useful for anybody, even if he thought it would make him more popular, because he's mad,' Conway told Acosta.

'He's mad at the American people. He's mad at the voters. He's mad at Republicans because they weren't good enough candidates for him and not enough of them [won].'

Conway predicted that Republican allies would also receive little useful support from the president. His comments offered a political assessment of Trump's emotions and intentions.

Conway further predicted that Trump might take actions that could themselves provide grounds for impeachment, without identifying a specific act. Acosta suggested that Trump might leave the country, and Conway expressed hope that he would.

Legislation Would Test Trump's Priorities

Conway's proposed response for Democrats centred on bills addressing household costs, presidential tariff powers and corruption. He argued that measures with clear, popular aims could also attract Republican support.

'Send him some legislation that would reduce the cost of living. Send him legislation that would revoke all his tariff authority.'

His proposals included a war powers resolution to halt the war in Iran and legislation requiring Trump to disclose his cryptocurrency holdings, alongside a commission to investigate them. These were measures Conway advocated, with no indication in the account that they had been introduced.

Under his approach, Democrats would seek to hold Trump to the requirements of any legislation he signed. A veto would offer them a different argument, that the president was obstructing proposals intended to benefit voters while concentrating on White House improvements.

A ban on presidential stock trading was another measure he urged Democrats to pursue. Conway's argument extended beyond securing Trump's signature. He wanted Democrats to present simple legislative choices that would require Republicans, as well as the president, to take a position.

Conway Anticipates Further Political Confrontation

Conway also imagined Trump directing his frustration towards prominent Democrats, including Hakeem Jeffries, Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer, as the president adjusts to a Congress less favourable to his agenda.

His remarks reflected an expectation of how Trump might respond rather than evidence of any decision to withdraw from governing. Whether that prediction proves accurate will depend on the president's actions as he navigates the remaining two years of his term.