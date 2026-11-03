Donald Trump was accused of 'blasphemy' by online critics after declaring at a rally in Salina, Kansas, that he had taken Christians to the 'promised land'.

Speaking on Sunday, 1 November, the president recalled support from pastor Robert Jeffress when he first considered running for office. In Trump's telling, Jeffress believed his leadership could advance Christian interests despite his limited familiarity with the Bible.

The remarks were broadcast on C-SPAN. Trump had also recalled the pastor's backing at the National Prayer Breakfast in February 2026, describing a similar argument about leadership and knowledge of Scripture.

Donald Trump Revisits Jeffress's Biblical Prediction

Trump attributed the prediction to Jeffress, quoting him as stating, 'He may not have read the Bible as much as some of us. He may not be able to recite verse very well. But he is the strongest leader, and he will take us, as Christians, to the promised land.'

The president then claimed to have fulfilled that expectation, adding, 'And I've done that. I've done that.'

Some viewers objected to the biblical comparison, arguing that Trump's claim was inappropriate given the religious significance of the phrase. One social media user wrote, 'Mr. President, this is blasphemy, and God shall not be mocked; shame on you, sir.'

Another criticised his economic leadership, writing, 'He's taken this country into an economic depressive hellhole.'

Other commenters challenged whether Trump's leadership had improved Christians' financial security and prospects. One person who described themselves as non-religious also expressed offence at the remark.

Jeffress Defends Donald Trump in Dispute With Pope

The Dallas pastor has repeatedly defended Trump, including during tensions between the administration and Pope Leo XIV over issues such as Iran.

During a Fox News appearance, Jeffress stated, 'It looks like President Trump has a better understanding of what the Bible teaches about the role of government than the pope has.'

He described the pontiff as 'a good man' but 'sincerely wrong' on the issue, while expressing approval of Trump's refusal to alter his position.

Jeffress referred to Romans 13, a biblical passage he has previously cited when explaining the government's responsibility to maintain order and protect citizens.

Trump subsequently shared a clip of those comments on Truth Social. The two men have maintained a political and religious alliance for years.

Bishops Question Political Use of Donald Trump's Prayer Meeting

Separately, Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob apologised after an Oval Office prayer meeting with Trump was publicised without the bishops' consent. Grob expressed regret after seeing how the gathering had been presented publicly.

'I feel a heavy sadness, not only over the pain I caused, but also for the fact that something so sacred to a group of religious leaders, prayer to our Heavenly Father, would be manipulated in that way,' Grob stated.

He maintained that the bishops had attended to discuss matters affecting their communities and pray with the president, rather than provide campaign material. Des Moines Bishop William Joensen similarly stated that participants had not intended to endorse a candidate or party.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers defended Trump's record on religious liberty and Catholic priorities, declaring, 'There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump,' and citing his administration's record.