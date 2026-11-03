Kid Rock confirmed that he used AI to generate choir vocals for his Eminem collaboration 'Heal My Faith' to save time. He explained the decision during the 30 October episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

The track was released on 17 October and drew criticism from some fans. The two musicians have been associated with Detroit's music scene for decades. They had recorded together before, and Eminem defended the release as a decision to work with an old friend.

Eminem explained his decision in a social media post: 'Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us.'

The subsequent television discussion focused on how the chorus was produced, moving from the collaboration itself to the choices behind its recording. Kid Rock described impatience as the reason for choosing artificial intelligence, while Maher questioned what that choice meant for singers who might otherwise have performed on the recording.

Kid Rock Puts Time Before Recording Costs

For Kid Rock, the issue was the time involved in bringing in a choir. He rejected cost as the reason for opting for an AI alternative.

'I'm an impatient guy. It's not about the money of getting a choir. But everything I look at in life now is time. How much time do I have?'

The admission concerned the choir vocals rather than the entire track. Eminem's earlier defence of the collaboration did not address how that section of the song was produced.

Kid Rock's comments presented the technology as a way to avoid the time commitment of arranging a choir recording. He did not put a figure on how much time the decision saved.

Maher Challenges Kid Rock Over Choir Jobs

Maher complimented the song but pressed his guest on the consequences for musicians. He turned the discussion from the convenience of producing the chorus to the people who might otherwise have been involved.

The host raised the prospect of displaced singers, referring to 'a lot of people in a choir, and we put them all out of work. Isn't that what really happened?'

He added, 'you didn't have to get a choir in there. When The Beatles used a choir they needed to get a f—— choir.'

Maher's remarks challenged the production decision. They did not establish that a particular choir had been engaged for 'Heal My Faith' and subsequently lost the work.

Kid Rock Defends AI but Seeks Regulation

Kid Rock responded by invoking another technology familiar to music production, the drum machine. His comparison took the form of a question about whether technological change necessarily displaced performers.

'Did we put drummers out of work when the drum machine was invented? I know AI is something different. I always tell people, you know, it's a tool right now. I see the dangers of it. I one thousand percent believe it needs to be regulated at the highest levels.'

Kid Rock had taken a different approach on '7 Sins', his collaboration with Lil Wayne, using three backing singers and layering their recordings to create a choir effect. For 'Heal My Faith', he said his singers were unavailable when he wanted to complete the track.