Kim Kardashian faced criticism on X on Wednesday, 4 November, after her 'Good Morning America' post was interpreted by some users as a celebration of the US midterm election results. The backlash quickly revived questions about her friendship with Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, despite the message apparently promoting Kardashian's television appearance.

The controversy followed Tuesday's elections, which saw Democrats regain control of both chambers of Congress. With political celebrations dominating social media, Kardashian's brief caption, 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA', prompted some users to assume she was welcoming the results.

GOOD MORNING AMERICA pic.twitter.com/okQt85ijKs — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2026

There was another explanation. Kardashian appeared on ABC's Good Morning America alongside Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts to promote the second season of All's Fair, which premiered on 4 November.

The reality star plays Allura Grant in the legal drama. Her promotional appearance was confirmed by ABC, but the timing of her X post gave critics an opening to revisit her political associations.

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash as Ivanka Trump Friendship Resurfaces

Several X users responded to Kardashian's post by questioning whether she was attempting to associate herself with the Democratic victories.

One commenter wrote, 'kim k is such a bandwagoner lol', before asking, 'hows your bff ivanka doing btw?' Another user remarked, 'you look good but we know you maga', referring to Trump's Make America Great Again political movement.

kim k is such a bandwagoner lol.



hows your bff ivanka doing btw? 😅 https://t.co/pIyzXmk0P8 — 🌨️ (@9_notthesame) November 4, 2026

A third critic accused Kardashian of lacking 'the ability to read the room'.

The criticism became more pointed when users began circulating photographs connecting Kardashian to the Trump family.

You’re literally a Republican? — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) November 4, 2026

One account shared a photograph of Kardashian with Trump inside the Oval Office, accompanied by the message, 'We didn't forget bb'. Another commenter questioned her political allegiance, writing, 'You're literally a Republican?'

We didn’t forget bb 🩵🩵🩵 pic.twitter.com/lucqaqdP3P — Pop Tart Now (@PopTartNow) November 4, 2026

These responses reflected frustration among some users rather than evidence of Kardashian's voting preferences or political affiliation. Her friendship with Ivanka does not establish her political position, while the promotional context of Wednesday's post offers an explanation unrelated to the election.

Nevertheless, Kardashian's previous interactions with the Trump administration have made her political associations a recurring subject of online scrutiny.

Why Kim Kardashian's Friendship With Ivanka Trump Keeps Drawing Attention

Kardashian and Ivanka have maintained a publicly visible friendship spanning several years, exchanging birthday tributes and sharing photographs of their time together.

In October 2024, Kardashian wished Ivanka a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, 'No one sweeter than you @ivankatrump Happy Birthday'. The tribute appeared just days before the US presidential election and attracted criticism at the time.

A year earlier, in October 2023, Kardashian had shared an older photograph featuring herself with daughter North West and Ivanka with daughter Arabella Kushner.

She described Ivanka as 'the most thoughtful sweetest soul', adding, 'Can't wait to celebrate you asap! Our babies are so small here'.

Kim and Ivanka are legit besties what did y’all expect lmfaooo https://t.co/WaeD8UOzjX pic.twitter.com/xwY8CM6JNT — ❤️‍🔥 (@precociouschiId) October 15, 2026

Their connection also extends beyond celebrity gatherings.

Kardashian worked with Trump's first administration on criminal justice reform, particularly efforts to help formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society.

During a White House event in June 2019, Kardashian publicly credited Ivanka and Jared Kushner with helping arrange her initial meeting with the president concerning Alice Johnson's clemency case.

Ivanka subsequently praised Kardashian's criminal justice advocacy and her involvement in second-chance employment initiatives. Their mutual public support continued in May 2025, when Ivanka congratulated Kardashian on completing California's Law Office Study Program.

Sharing a message about the achievement, Ivanka described Kardashian as her 'favorite law school graduate'. Kardashian had spent six years pursuing the apprenticeship-based legal study route rather than attending a conventional law school.

Kardashian's public relationship with Ivanka therefore predates Wednesday's controversy by years. Yet the latest reactions show how easily that friendship can overshadow an unrelated television promotion.

ABC's interview, meanwhile, focused on the return of All's Fair, with Kardashian discussing the cast's growing chemistry and their experience working together.