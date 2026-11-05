Is Pete Hegseth Trump's Next Political Casualty? President Sounds Out Advisers After GOP Election Humiliation
Sources say the president has privately consulted advisers, despite publicly defending the Defence Secretary and denying an imminent replacement decision
US President Donald Trump is reportedly asking advisers whether Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his job following Republicans' crushing midterm election losses. Sources familiar with the discussions told CBS News that Trump has been raising the question privately, although he has yet to make a final decision on Hegseth's future.
The reported deliberations come as political fallout from the Iran war continues to reverberate through the administration and raises the prospect of a shake-up at the Pentagon. Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress, potentially increasing pressure on the Trump administration over its military strategy and leadership.
Trump Weighs Hegseth's Future
Multiple sources told CBS News that Trump has been sounding out advisers about whether Hegseth should remain Defence Secretary following the Republican election setback. Some White House aides reportedly believe senior military officials could also face scrutiny over the losses, particularly those involved in advising the administration on the Iran war.
Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are among those expected to face questions about their roles in providing guidance on the conflict. However, sources stressed that Trump has not decided to remove Hegseth from his position.
Vance Blames Iran War for GOP Midterms Defeat
Vice-President JD Vance has directly linked the Republican losses to the ongoing conflict with Iran, adding to growing scrutiny of the administration's military decisions. In a lengthy post on X on Wednesday morning, Vance said: 'The reason we lost is the war.'
His remarks came as Republicans faced a significant political setback, with Democrats securing majorities in both chambers of Congress. The criticism has intensified questions about the political consequences of the Iran war and whether changes in Pentagon leadership could follow.
DeSantis Floated as Possible Hegseth Replacement
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reportedly emerged as a possible candidate to replace Hegseth, according to a source familiar with the discussions who spoke to CBS News. The source suggested DeSantis could undergo Senate confirmation during the lame-duck period before taking over the Pentagon following the end of his gubernatorial term on 5 January.
However, the reported discussions remain speculative. Neither Trump nor DeSantis has publicly confirmed such a plan.
Trump Defends Hegseth
Despite reports of private discussions, Trump publicly defended Hegseth when asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he was considering replacing the Defence Secretary. 'No, I think he's doing a very good job,' the president said.
Trump was also asked whether Hegseth could be appointed to the Senate seat being vacated by Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn when she becomes governor. 'I actually think he'd be very popular if he did that,' Trump said, adding that he had not heard of such a move.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly also reiterated the president's support, saying Trump 'has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth'.
Impeachment Pressure on Hegseth
Hegseth was already facing calls for impeachment before the midterm elections. Democrats' expected congressional majorities could now increase the likelihood of renewed efforts against him.
The White House, meanwhile, has defended Hegseth's handling of military operations in Iran and Venezuela, while praising his efforts to reverse what it described as the previous administration's prioritisation of 'DEI and woke ideology'. The coming weeks could prove critical for Hegseth as Republicans assess their election losses and the administration faces mounting questions over its military leadership.
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