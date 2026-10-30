The parents of eight-year-old Adrian Thompson have released surveillance footage showing her seeking help while choking at a Texas primary school. They say the footage raises questions about staff responses and are calling for a new, independent investigation.

Adrian began choking during lunch at Velma Penny Elementary School in Lindale on 15 April 2026. She was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth and died the following day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death accidental, with choking identified as the cause, according to broadcaster KLTV.

The Texas Rangers concluded that no criminal offence had been committed. Adrian's family questions whether the investigation adequately examined the school's response, including the emergency call and equipment used.

Footage Shows Attempts To Seek Help

The footage shows Adrian leaving her lunch table at about 11:40am, coughing into a napkin and moving her hands towards her throat. According to the Rangers' report, an employee appeared to mistake her distress for nausea and directed her towards a rubbish bin, also asking whether she wanted to use the restroom.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: EIGHT-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN THOMPSON’S FINAL MOMENTS - DEVASTATING NEWLY RELEASED WITNESS STATEMENTS



Please be advised that the footage is extremely distressing to watch. I ask everyone who watches or discusses it to remember that this was a child whose… pic.twitter.com/mmFxhaQ4Y1 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 23, 2026

Adrian returned to the cafeteria and approached the employee again before heading towards the nurse's office. The Rangers' report says she pointed to her mouth and tried to speak before her face began turning blue.

Dr Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Mass General Brigham for Children, told CBS19 that hands raised towards the throat can indicate choking. He said partial choking may resemble vomiting when a person can still make sounds, and that anyone suspected of choking should not be left alone.

Questions Over Emergency Response

The school principal called 911 at about 11:45am, according to CBS19. The nurse attempted the Heimlich manoeuvre, used an anti-choking suction device and began CPR after Adrian collapsed and no pulse could be found.

Statements part 2 (nurse’s report at the end) pic.twitter.com/MV2NKrTltU — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 23, 2026

Emergency responders arrived after the call, with reporting placing their arrival about 10 minutes later. The distinction matters because this interval is measured from the emergency call, not from Adrian's first visible signs of distress.

The Rangers' report documented that the device had an adult-sized mask, not a child-sized one. Hadland said a properly fitted mask is important for effective suction. He did not conclude that the equipment or timing caused or contributed to Adrian's death.

Family Questions Investigation

Adrian's mother, Anna Thompson, told KETK that investigators had not interviewed witnesses. That criticism has not been independently established in the reporting reviewed. Her family is seeking a new investigation by Texas Rangers from outside Smith County.

Statements part 1 pic.twitter.com/yFe0Q8HiNF — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) October 23, 2026

Lindale Independent School District said it had updated safety procedures and provided additional staff training following Adrian's death. Superintendent Stan Surratt also said the district would seek an independent review of its safety equipment and emergency response procedures.

The Rangers' finding that no criminal offence occurred does not establish whether school procedures were adequate. Available reporting does not show whether a different response would have changed the outcome.

Hadland recommended annual basic life-support training for people responsible for children, including educators. He said staff should recognise possible signs of choking, call emergency services promptly and stay with the person in distress.