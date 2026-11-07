Donald Trump used his first major interview since the midterm elections to signal that his Cabinet is on notice, telling CBS's '60 Minutes' he will be 'doing maybe a few changes' to his top team after Republicans lost control of Congress.

The president, 80, made the remarks to '60 Minutes' correspondent Ross Douthat in an interview taped at the White House on Friday, hours before he announced that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as chief of staff. The programme is due to air in full at 7pm Eastern on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+.

Asked whether he expected to dismiss anyone after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, Mr Trump replied: 'I do, yeah. Little bit.'

'I Don't Want To Mention Who': Trump Keeps Cabinet Guessing

In a clip released by the network, he said: 'I love my Cabinet. I think they're good. But I'll do, be doing maybe a few changes. I don't want to mention who.'

Mr Trump named no one. His remarks drew attention to Pete Hegseth, the defence secretary, whose name came up during the interview amid questions about the Iran war and its part in the Republican losses.

Mr Douthat later told CBS anchor Tony Dokoupil that Mr Trump agreed with Vice-President JD Vance that the war was the main reason Republicans fared badly, but still believed going to war had been the right decision.

Mr Trump said he retained confidence in Mr Hegseth and claimed the US had 'won two wars', including in Venezuela, and had 'taken out billions and billions and billions of dollars already', which would indicate at least $3 billion (€2.8 billion and £2.4 billion).

Asked whether the defence secretary deserved credit for the Venezuela campaign, he said no, but that Mr Hegseth 'was a part of it'.

Trump Cabinet Reset as Miller Takes Over From Wiles

Mr Miller, the deputy chief of staff and architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies, takes over as chief of staff on Monday. Axios reported that the appointment could signal a shift in strategy, as he favours a tougher approach on the Iran war and immigration.

Mr Trump said Ms Wiles, who co-managed his 2024 campaign and was the first woman to serve as chief of staff, would move to his political operation.

Republicans lost both the House and the Senate in Tuesday's elections, according to projections by CBS News. Democratic control of both chambers is expected to limit Mr Trump's legislative agenda and increase scrutiny of his administration.

Mr Trump also floated immigration as a possible area of bipartisan compromise. Mr Douthat pointed to an apparent contradiction with Mr Miller's promotion, given his role in the first-term family separation policy.

Departures Below Cabinet Level Add to Uncertainty

Harmeet Dhillon has resigned as assistant attorney general for civil rights, a move announced on Thursday by Attorney General Todd Blanche. She told Fox News Digital: 'I wasn't asked to resign.'

She said she had submitted her resignation three weeks earlier but that Ms Wiles asked her to wait until after the midterms. Ms Dhillon had served about 18 months.

Further departures could affect how the administration responds to potential congressional investigations and public concern over the economy and foreign policy.

60 Minutes Upheaval Sets Scene for Trump Sit-Down

The interview is Mr Trump's first extended sit-down since the election. Mr Douthat, a conservative former New York Times columnist, is among the programme's newest correspondents and was chosen ahead of veteran colleagues including Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker.

60 Minutes has seen upheaval among its staff since Bari Weiss became head of CBS News in October 2025, following Paramount Skydance's takeover of CBS's parent company.

Her tenure has been marked by staffing changes and declining ratings, even as the programme continues to secure high-profile political interviews such as Mr Trump's latest appearance.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on possible further Cabinet changes.