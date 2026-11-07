Neil Young has filed a $10 million (£7.44 million) copyright lawsuit against Trump 47 Committee Inc. He alleges that it used his 1989 song Rockin' in the Free World at a rally without permission.

The complaint was filed on 26 October 2026 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Donald Trump is not personally named as a defendant.

The case follows an earlier dispute over the song. Young sued Donald J. Trump For President Inc. in 2020, alleging unauthorised use of Rockin' in the Free World and Devil's Sidewalk at campaign events. The new complaint says that case ended with a settlement restricting further use without a licence and Young's permission.

The latest filing centres on a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on 12 October. Young alleges that the committee arranged for the song to be played shortly before Trump took the stage. The complaint also alleges repeated use at other rallies supporting Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections.

The five-page complaint, filed as Young v. Trump 47 Committee Inc., is case number 3:26-cv-01398. The court docket identifies it as a copyright infringement action assigned to US District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

What the Neil Young Lawsuit Alleges About Trump's Rally

The complaint alleges that Trump knew a licence was required and that Young would not grant one. It states that he 'was personally aware that the license would be required to play the Song at rallies'. These are allegations, not findings by a court.

The complaint names Trump 47 Committee Inc. and five unidentified defendants. Young alleges that the committee arranged the public performance without permission.

The filing calls Rockin' in the Free World 'a blistering anthem' contrasting political promises with the hardship experienced by poor and forgotten people. It points to lyrics depicting poverty, addiction and neglect. The complaint concludes: 'In short, the Song is the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for.'

Why the 2020 Case Matters to the New Claim

The earlier lawsuit was filed in August 2020 against Donald J. Trump For President Inc. It concerned two songs and alleged unauthorised use at campaign events. Young voluntarily dismissed that case with prejudice on 7 December 2020, according to the court docket.

The new complaint says the earlier dispute was settled shortly after the campaign was served. It alleges that the campaign promised not to use Rockin' in the Free World again without a licence and Young's permission. The dismissal record confirms that the case ended, but does not itself set out those alleged terms.

The current defendant is a separate organisation. The new case does not automatically establish that Trump 47 Committee Inc. was bound by the earlier campaign's agreement. The court must assess the claims and evidence if the dispute proceeds.

Young seeks $10 million (£7.47 million) in damages and court orders barring further performances of the song. He also seeks restrictions covering compositions he claims to own at committee events. The complaint does not explain the requested sum.

The case remains at an early stage. Filing a complaint does not establish liability, and no ruling appears in the available docket.