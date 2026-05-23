The New York Giants came into the 2026 off-season carrying genuine optimism. A Super Bowl-winning head coach had just arrived, a young core was taking shape, and the franchise appeared, at last, to be pointed in the right direction. Then, one Friday night in Rockland County changed the conversation entirely.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared at a Donald Trump rally at the Eugene Levy Fieldhouse of Rockland Community College on 22 May, personally introducing the president to a crowd of roughly 5,000 people. Dart, who had been notably private about his political views up to that point, addressed the crowd, saying: 'What's up, what's up, what's up. Look, Big Blue Nation it's a pleasure to be here. And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honoured, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America: President Donald J. Trump.' The clip went viral almost instantly — and the most pointed reaction came not from outside the building, but from within it.

Carter's Post Sets Off a Firestorm

Among those who criticised Dart was teammate Abdul Carter, the Giants' third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who responded directly on social media after a video of the appearance surfaced online: 'Thought this sh– was AI. What we doing man?'

The post spread rapidly across social media and NFL circles, forcing a conversation about team chemistry that no one in East Rutherford wanted to be having in May. Carter and Dart are not peripheral figures — they are the two young players the franchise has staked its future on. Both entered the league together after the 2025 NFL Draft, where Abdul Carter was selected third overall by the Giants, while Dart was taken later in the first round. For either of them to be making headlines for anything other than football this deep into the off-season is a problem in itself.

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

Harbaugh's Unity Message Faces Early Test

The situation lands at a particularly delicate moment for head coach John Harbaugh, who was hired in January 2026 on a five-year deal after the Giants finished 4-13 under Brian Daboll and interim Mike Kafka. At his introductory press conference, Harbaugh spoke specifically about Dart, saying: 'I like him as a quarterback. I like him as a person, what he's all about. He's all about football.'

Harbaugh has made unity and mental toughness the cornerstones of his vision for the club. Just last week, speaking at a commencement ceremony at his alma mater Miami University in Ohio, he told graduates: 'You need to understand this: Toughness is a decision.' That message is now being tested well before a pre-season snap has been taken. A locker room divide between a franchise quarterback and its defensive centrepiece — however rooted in politics — is precisely the kind of distraction a first-year head coach cannot afford.

Former Giant Adds Fuel to the Fire

The fallout did not stop at Carter's post. Former Giants placekicker Lawrence Tynes appeared to take aim at Carter in response, calling the situation 'nasty work.' The back-and-forth drew in voices well beyond the current squad, widening the story's reach and prolonging what might otherwise have been a brief news cycle into a more sustained examination of the Giants' internal dynamics.

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Fans online were equally divided, with one user writing: 'Giants falling apart before the season even starts,' while another added: 'He just separated the fanbase with that move.'

Harbaugh made his ambitions clear from the moment he walked through the door, telling reporters at his introductory press conference: 'What an honour. They say New York is a different kind of place.' The Giants have since reinforced that belief through a busy off-season, with both Dart and Carter expected to take significant second-year leaps as part of a young nucleus the club is building around. A public falling-out between the two, however rooted in off-field politics, risks casting a shadow over OTAs and beyond. Whether Harbaugh can steer the club past this before it festers will be the first real test of his tenure in New York.