A Trump-Xi summit in Beijing descended into brief chaos on Thursday when a scuffle broke out on live video as Donald Trump entered a vast meeting room to begin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a voice yelling 'get the f--k out' as a camera appeared to crash to the floor.

The apparent fight erupted just hours after Trump was given a full red-carpet treatment on arrival in the Chinese capital, complete with a ceremonial welcome and children waving flags as he greeted Xi.

The US president is in Beijing for high-stakes discussions with his Chinese counterpart, framed as an attempt to reset ties between the world's two largest economies, even as mutual suspicion over trade, technology and security still runs deep.

🚨 President Trump THANKS Xi Jinping for the INCREDIBLE welcome ceremony in Beijing



"That was an honor like few have ever seen before."



"The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before."



"You and I have known each other now for a long time. In… pic.twitter.com/nvSPlb5nbE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 14, 2026

The video clip, circulated from inside the venue, shows Trump walking into an enormous hall, flanked by officials, as the incident unfolds just out of clear view.

The camera angle suddenly lurches, voices rise, and someone can be heard shouting the expletive-laden command before the footage tumbles to the floor. It is not yet clear who was involved or what triggered the confrontation, and no official account of the scuffle has been provided. With no confirmation from either government, the precise circumstances remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

What is certain is that the jarring moment cut sharply across the carefully stage-managed optics surrounding the Trump-Xi encounter. Earlier in the day, Chinese state hospitality had been on full display. Trump walked a long red carpet to meet Xi, the two leaders exchanging stately handshakes as cameras rolled. Children lined up with flags, a familiar script of protocol and pageantry designed to project calm power and partnership.

Trump, never one to waste a handshake opportunity, offered Xi his trademark grip before moving down the line of senior Chinese officials. Xi did the same with top American delegates, including members of Trump's inner circle. The choreography was deliberate: this was meant to signal that the Trump-Xi summit still mattered, that both capitals could put on a united front when it suited their interests.

Conspicuously absent from the spectacle was Melania Trump. The first lady did not appear alongside her husband at the Beijing events, with no immediate explanation offered in the coverage of the visit. Instead, Trump arrived with an unusually personal entourage. His son, Eric Trump, and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, were in the delegation, a reminder that the President continues to fuse political theatre with family brand-building.

“We should be partners, not rivals," says Chinese President Xi Jinping to US President Donald Trump at a summit in Beijing.



In his opening remarks, Trump touted his “fantastic relationship” with Xi, and said US business leaders were in the city to "pay respects" to Xi and China… pic.twitter.com/ui1DmGfXfK — Bloomberg (@business) May 14, 2026

Adding another layer of intrigue, Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk turned up as what one US outlet described as a 'frenemy' presence. Musk has oscillated between critic and ally of Trump over the years, and his appearance in Beijing alongside the President prompted a wave of commentary in China, including reports that locals had coined a 'savage nickname' for Trump as he landed with the tech mogul in tow.

Trump-Xi Summit Balances Flattery With Warnings

Once the leaders sat down for their bilateral talks, the tone shifted from spectacle to scripted diplomacy. Both men offered warm words about each other, stressing the importance of the Trump-Xi relationship and the future of US-China ties. It was the kind of language that has been used for decades to paper over deep disagreements.

Xi, though, chose his words carefully. In remarks carried in the report, he warned against a return to rivalry between the two dominant economic powers. 'Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both,' he said, framing the choice in starkly pragmatic terms. He went on: 'The two countries should be partners rather than rivals, achieve success together and pursue common prosperity, and chart a correct path for major-country relations in the new era.'

If Xi's language sounded almost textbook, it also carried a quiet edge. Partnership, in Beijing's current vocabulary, tends to come with conditions. The 'correct path' is very much in the eye of the beholder, and China's leadership has made it plain that it expects Washington to accept a larger Chinese role in global rule-setting.

Trump-Xi Talks Wrapped In Business And Spectacle

Trump, by contrast, leaned into the language of deals and status. He told Xi that the White House had invited what he described as the 'top 30' business leaders in the world to join the trip, and that 'every one of them said yes'. The number has not been independently verified, but it fits Trump's long-standing habit of surrounding himself with high-profile executives to project economic clout.

Read more Donald Trump Can't Stop Praising Xi Jinping in China Despite Previous Claims That Beijing Rips Off the United States Donald Trump Can't Stop Praising Xi Jinping in China Despite Previous Claims That Beijing Rips Off the United States

'I didn't want the second or the third in the company. I wanted only the top, and they're here today to pay respects to you and to China,' he told Xi during the public portion of their meeting. It was a revealing formulation, flattering Xi even as it subtly cast Trump as the ringmaster, the man who could deliver the corporate elite to Beijing's door.

Trump added that the assembled CEOs were hungry for trade and investment opportunities, promising that engagement would be 'totally reciprocal on our behalf.' Given the history of US complaints about market access and intellectual property in China, the pledge of reciprocity may have sounded aspirational at best to many observers. Neither side elaborated publicly on what, if anything, that would mean in practice.

What the cameras did capture, however briefly, was the gap between the gleaming surface of global summitry and the messy reality beneath it. On a day meant to showcase the stability of the Trump-Xi relationship, it was the sound of an unseen voice shouting 'get the f--k out' and the clatter of a falling camera that cut through the choreography.