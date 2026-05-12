A fresh political storm has engulfed FBI Director Kash Patel after reports linked him to excessive drinking, late-night partying and a cutting five-word jab from Donald Trump. Allegations of heavy drinking, unexplained absences and boisterous partying have fuelled growing scrutiny around the FBI chief, who has strongly denied all accusations and launched legal action against media outlets that published the claims.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump privately mocked Patel with the sarcastic five-word remark, 'Does he get enough publicity?', after footage of the FBI director partying with the US Olympic hockey team went viral earlier this year. The comment quickly became symbolic of mounting tensions surrounding Patel's leadership style as criticism over his conduct intensified.

Trump shouting out Kash Patel in his remarks:



"FBI Director Kash Patel, does he get enough publicity? If you could get a little more publicity, that would be great" https://t.co/4XkfJ6fiXB — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) May 11, 2026

Trump's Five-Word Jab Sparks Fresh Controversy

The latest controversy centres on claims that Trump grew frustrated with Patel's increasingly public profile following his high-profile celebrations with Team USA hockey players during the Winter Olympics in Milan. Videos circulating online showed Patel drinking beer, shouting and celebrating inside the team's locker room after the Americans secured a gold-medal victory.

Trump reacted to the footage by sarcastically asking aides: 'Does he get enough publicity?' The reported remark immediately fuelled speculation that Trump had become irritated by Patel's constant media appearances and headline-grabbing behaviour.

The footage sparked fierce debate across US media. Supporters argued Patel was merely celebrating a patriotic sporting moment, while critics questioned whether the nation's top federal law enforcement official should have been seen partying so publicly during a sensitive political climate.

Drinking Allegations Deepen Pressure on FBI Director

Read more Kash Patel Isolates Himself From Top FBI Officials Amid Explosive Reports Questioning His Leadership Kash Patel Isolates Himself From Top FBI Officials Amid Explosive Reports Questioning His Leadership

The backlash intensified after The Atlantic published allegations claiming Patel had engaged in 'excessive drinking' while serving as FBI director. The report cited anonymous current and former officials who alleged Patel's late-night drinking sessions occasionally made him difficult to reach during critical moments.

The Atlantic reported that sources alleged meetings and briefings had been delayed because of Patel's late-night socialising. Others cited in the report described concerns over 'conspicuous inebriation' and unexplained absences from official duties.

Patel forcefully denied the accusations, branding the claims 'categorically false' and accusing media outlets of attempting to damage his reputation. He later filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, insisting the publication relied on politically motivated anonymous sources.

During a heated Senate hearing this week, Patel again denied drinking excessively while in office. He told lawmakers the allegations were 'unequivocally, categorically false' as Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen pressed him over the controversy.

Bourbon Bottle Controversy Adds to Scrutiny

The scandal widened further after reports emerged that Patel had distributed personalised bourbon whiskey bottles carrying his name and FBI branding during official engagements.

According to reports, the bottles included engravings reading 'Kash Patel FBI Director' and were allegedly handed out during events and foreign trips. Critics questioned whether the gifts were appropriate for the head of the FBI amid allegations surrounding alcohol consumption.

The FBI defended Patel, arguing commemorative alcohol gifts had long been part of bureau tradition and insisting the bottles complied with ethics rules. Officials also stressed there was no evidence Patel consumed alcohol while working.

Still, the controversy has continued to dominate headlines and political discussion online. Several Democrats have openly questioned Patel's fitness for office, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer previously declaring Americans deserved 'steady, sober leadership' at the FBI.

Patel Remains Defiant Despite Mounting Criticism

Despite the growing criticism, Patel has shown no sign of stepping back. He has repeatedly attacked what he calls the 'fake news mafia' and insisted the allegations form part of a politically motivated smear campaign.

The FBI director also warned journalists that further repetition of the claims could lead to additional legal action. In public appearances, Patel has attempted to project confidence, even as the controversy continues to overshadow his leadership.

Whether the scandal causes lasting political damage remains unclear. However, Trump's reported five-word put-down — 'Does he get enough publicity?' — has added another explosive layer to an already escalating saga involving one of the administration's most controversial figures.