US President Donald Trump is facing mounting backlash from several prominent conservative voices, as growing accusations that he has betrayed core MAGA and 'America First' principles expose deepening divisions within the Republican movement ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The criticism has intensified in the wake of Trump's recent foreign policy decisions, particularly those surrounding escalating tensions with Iran, which have sparked outrage among influential right-wing commentators and political allies who once strongly supported his return to the White House.

Trump Says 'I Don't Care About Anybody' in Iran War

Trump's Iran Remark: 'I Don't Care About Anybody'

The POTUS dropped the shocking statement during an encounter with reporters as he was on his way to China.

One reporter asked, 'When you're negotiating with Iran, Mr President, to what extent are Americans' financial situations motivating you to make a deal?'

Trump bluntly responded, 'Not even a little bit.'

Trump on Iran War:



Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal?



Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation pic.twitter.com/TJ94pGpqD8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

'The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran, they can't have a nuclear weapon,' he added. 'I don't think about Americans' financial situation, I don't think about anybody.'

Americans React to Trump's Blunt Statement

It did not take long before conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly, openly questioned whether Trump is abandoning the 'America First' ideology that became central to his political brand.

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One of the sharpest rebukes came from Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, who accused Trump of prioritising foreign interests over American citizens. Fishback claimed the Republican Party is now experiencing a 'civil war' between traditional MAGA loyalists and those who still identify with the original America First movement.

'My definition of America First is that if it does not benefit American citizens, it is not America First,' Fishback said, criticising Trump's recent military posture toward Iran.

The backlash has fuelled online claims of a growing 'MAGA divorce', with some conservative influencers arguing that Trump's current policies no longer align with the anti-interventionist promises he campaigned on during both his 2016 and 2024 presidential bids.

Will Trump Still Get Re-Elected?

Trump's critics on the right have increasingly expressed concern over what they view as unnecessary foreign entanglements and an administration they believe has become disconnected from grassroots conservative priorities. Social media platforms have been flooded with heated debate among Trump supporters, with some longtime MAGA figures accusing the president of abandoning campaign pledges related to foreign policy, government spending and anti-establishment reform.

At the same time, several high-profile conservatives have defended Trump and pushed back against accusations of betrayal. Commentators, including Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and Laura Loomer, have argued that Trump's actions remain consistent with protecting US national security interests.

The growing split has exposed fractures inside the Republican coalition at a politically sensitive time. Polling cited in recent reports suggested Trump's approval rating has slipped to around 37%, while Democrats currently hold a slight advantage in congressional polling ahead of the next election cycle.

The debate has also spread across conservative media outlets and podcasts, where Trump allies and critics have increasingly clashed over the future direction of the MAGA movement. Viral videos discussing the internal conflict have gained widespread attention online, with some commentators describing the situation as the most serious ideological rupture within Trump's political base since he first entered politics.

As tensions continue rising within conservative circles, political observers say the coming months could determine whether Trump can reunify the MAGA movement or whether the divisions now unfolding will permanently reshape the future of the Republican Party.