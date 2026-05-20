Andrew Giuliani's appointment to a senior White House role overseeing preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has stirred unease among football officials and political observers, amid pointed questions about his experience and early missteps.

The son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani was named executive director of the White House task force on the tournament, which sits under the Department of Homeland Security. The role places him at the centre of US co‑ordination for what President Donald Trump has described as 'the largest sporting event in the history of the world', but doubts about his readiness have surfaced both inside and outside the administration.

Trump Doubt Surrounds Andrew Giuliani Appointment

Even before the appointment was finalised, Trump privately questioned Giuliani's suitability, asking allies, 'Can Andrew do this?', according to a report by The New York Times. That uncertainty has been echoed by figures within FIFA, who were said to be sceptical about whether he had a firm grasp of the complexities involved in organising a global tournament spanning multiple cities and countries.

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Giuliani has acknowledged his own learning curve. Speaking to reporters in December, he admitted unfamiliarity with football terminology, saying: 'I've been told "matches", not "games", I'm working on this right here.' The remark, while light‑hearted, reinforced concerns among some officials about his level of preparation.

FIFA Officials Raise Concerns Over Leadership Role

FIFA had initially supported the creation of a White House task force to streamline co‑ordination with US authorities. However, some within the organisation have since expressed discomfort at the perception that Giuliani – rather than FIFA president Gianni Infantino – is leading the effort.

That unease was compounded by a promotional video featuring Giuliani and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, in which Mullin described Giuliani as 'running FIFA', a claim Giuliani did not publicly correct. Further friction emerged when Trump floated the idea of altering match arrangements that had been agreed years in advance, raising concerns among officials about potential political interference.

World Cup Planning Hit By Early Disruptions

The task force itself has faced operational challenges. A prolonged shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security left Giuliani and other staff unpaid for several weeks, disrupting early planning efforts.

At the same time, geopolitical tensions have complicated logistics, with Iran — currently at odds with the US administration — scheduled to play matches in Los Angeles and Seattle during the opening stages of the tournament.

MAGA Links And Questions Over Soccer Know-How

Despite private frustrations, FIFA has made visible efforts to maintain a positive relationship with Trump ahead of the event. Last year, the organisation awarded him a 'FIFA Peace Prize' during the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, accompanied by performances from artists including Andrea Bocelli and the Village People. Giuliani described the spectacle as 'probably a smart touch'.

The episode underscores the delicate balance between sporting governance and political considerations as the US prepares to co‑host the tournament. It also highlights Giuliani's position within a broader network of figures linked to Trump's political orbit, including individuals whose prominence is tied in part to family connections.

Giuliani, a former candidate for New York governor, has indicated he is aware of the scrutiny surrounding his role. 'As men, we're always either trying to make our parents or our kids proud of us,' he said last year. He has also acknowledged the stakes attached to the World Cup, noting: 'If I'm the story of the World Cup, then the World Cup has not gone well.'

With the tournament approaching, attention is likely to remain focused on whether the task force can overcome early setbacks and deliver a smooth event, and whether Giuliani can dispel lingering doubts about his leadership.