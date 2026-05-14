Donald Trump's Beijing security operation came under fresh scrutiny on Wednesday after Chinese guards reportedly blocked an armed US Secret Service agent from entering a historic temple complex during the US president's state visit with Xi Jinping. The account came from reporters travelling with the president and quickly cast the trip as both a diplomatic event and a security flashpoint.

The incident unfolded on the first full day of Trump's visit to Beijing, where he and Xi had held more than two hours of talks on trade, Taiwan and the Iran war. The wider visit has already brought heavy disruption across parts of the Chinese capital, with cancelled flights, vetted hotel staff and tight restrictions around central Beijing.

Beijing Temple Dispute

The reported clash took place as Trump and Xi moved from closed door talks to the Temple of Heaven, a 15th century landmark loaded with political and cultural symbolism. According to the official White House press pool, Chinese security officers stopped a Secret Service agent accompanying reporters after discovering he was armed.

US President Donald Trump visited Beijing's Temple of Heaven with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as part of an official visit https://t.co/1RHaGmKp7d pic.twitter.com/r059eDKFHF — Reuters (@Reuters) May 14, 2026

Agence France-Presse correspondent Danny Kemp, who was travelling with the pool, said entry to the temple complex was delayed by nearly half an hour after Chinese officials refused to allow the armed agent inside. He described a long and increasingly tense exchange between US and Chinese officials before movement was finally allowed.

Kemp also said press aides were kept in a side room while both sides argued over whether the group could proceed. He later reported that a compromise was reached, though neither government has publicly explained what that involved or whether the agent was ultimately allowed to carry his weapon inside the compound.

Tensions reportedly continued even after the temple visit ended. Kemp said reporters and staff were briefly held again after Trump left the site, describing a further confrontation in which Chinese officials repeatedly tried to stop them from leaving and rejoining the presidential motorcade.

US officials had not publicly set out their own full version of events at the time of reporting. That left the details of the confrontation dependent largely on the travelling press account.

City Under Security

If the dispute at the Temple of Heaven exposed the friction between American and Chinese security rules, the wider picture in Beijing suggested a city being reshaped around the visit. Reports described a sweeping operation that affected air travel, hotels and street level access across key areas of the capital.

Major security measures were said to have been activated for Trump's two day stay. Reports claimed that around 30 flights in and out of Beijing Capital International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday evening to clear airspace and ease scheduling around the president's arrival.

Security around Trump's hotel was also tightened. Following the most recent attempt on the president's life, all staff at the Four Seasons, where he was reportedly staying, were said to have registered their identities with Chinese authorities. The arrangement pointed to close cooperation between the two sides even as they clashed over the temple access issue.

Additional precautions reportedly included armed police outside the hotel, screening tents controlling access and barricades keeping vehicles and pedestrians at a distance. The New York Times also reported that hotels near the US embassy, including the Four Seasons, were showing no available rooms for the duration of the visit, effectively closing off much of the high end accommodation in that part of Beijing.

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Taken together, the measures amounted to an extraordinary security sweep. Flights were cancelled, hotel space tightened and large parts of central Beijing placed under visible restriction while one foreign leader moved between tightly controlled venues.

The episode is also a reminder of the tension built into high level diplomacy in China. The US expects its presidential protection team to remain armed at all times, while China insists on control over security on its own territory, especially at politically sensitive or historic sites.

That conflict appears to have come to a head inside a side room at the Temple of Heaven, where officials from both governments reportedly spent nearly half an hour arguing over a single weapon. Whatever solution they reached, neither side has chosen to explain it in public.