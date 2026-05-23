A clip of President Donald Trump grunting and groaning through his well-worn impression of a transgender weightlifter went viral on Friday after he delivered the routine mid-speech at a campaign-style rally in New York.

The moment came during a 'Fighting For American Workers' event at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, on 22 May 2026, ostensibly organised around the economy but which saw Trump veer into familiar territory, including transgender athletes in women's sports, voter identification, crime, and what he has taken to calling 'Dumocrats.'

Journalist Aaron Rupar, posting to X as @atrupar, captured the moment a demonstrator erupted in protest as Trump was 'smearing and demeaning trans people' mid-speech. The footage, and a separate clip of Trump's accompanying grunts, spread rapidly across social media within hours.

Anti-Trans Impression Resurfaces at New York Midterm Rally

According to the Associated Press, the Suffern event was billed as an economics speech, intended to support Republican Congressman Mike Lawler ahead of the 2026 midterms in one of New York's most competitive House districts. Trump skipped the US Naval Academy graduation to attend. It was the first time a sitting president visited Rockland County since Gerald Ford in 1976.

Trump grunts and groans on stage as part of the transphobia part of his speech pic.twitter.com/zTsrf13vAn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

From the outset, the speech departed from its stated theme. Trump ranged across voter identification, pharmacy crime and a request to the crowd for a new nickname for former President Joe Biden. He eventually arrived at transgender women in sport, a topic he has made central to nearly every major public address since returning to office in January 2025.

The routine that followed has become a fixture. Trump depicts a female weightlifter straining to lift a bar, producing exaggerated grunts and noises, before switching to an effortless impression of a transgender competitor picking up the same weights with ease. 'I want to be more, but I have somebody watching. I want to be more effusive,' he said during the January 2026 version at the Kennedy Center, before proceeding to go more effusive anyway, producing what one reporter described as 'gasps, panting, moaning and other noises that are difficult to describe in writing.'

Raw Story reported that a protester interrupted the speech precisely as Trump moved into the anti-trans section on Friday. 'The second interruption came mid-speech as Trump was ranting about transgender athletes in women's sports, spinning one of his signature stories about a female swimmer dwarfed by a transgender competitor,' the outlet reported. Trump responded to the removal with 'Go home to mom. Go home to mom. Take him home to mommy,' before adding, 'Don't hurt him, don't hurt him. I do that for legal reasons.'

How Weightlifter Impression Became a Presidential Staple

The grunting impression is not new. Trump first performed a version of it publicly in July 2022 at the America First Policy Institute summit in Washington, where he pretended to be a woman struggling to lift a barbell, then switched to an effortless imitation of a transgender competitor named 'Alice,' shouting 'World record. World record. We could have put a couple of hundred more pounds and he would have lifted it.'

He repeated the routine at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire in April 2023, at the University of Alabama commencement in May 2025, at a Kennedy Center address to House Republicans in January 2026, and at The Villages in Florida on 1 May 2026. At Alabama, he told students, 'My wife gets very upset when I do this. She says, Darling, it's not presidential.' He told the crowd he was going to do it anyway. 'All right, I'm in trouble when I get home,' he said, 'but that's OK, what the hell. I've been in lots of trouble before.'

The White House's own Rapid Response 47 account shared a clip of the Kennedy Center version on X, captioning it '@POTUS on his imitation of trans athletes in women's sports: My wife HATES when I do this.'

That post went viral, drawing widespread mockery and concern online. Critics noted the impression is based on a false premise, as the administration has repeatedly cited two Olympic boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, as examples of transgender competitors. Both women were identified as female at birth, a fact confirmed by CNN's fact-checking team.

Policy Record Behind the Rhetoric

The speech at Suffern arrived against a backdrop of sweeping administrative action. GLAAD's Trump Accountability Tracker has documented at least 470 policies and statements targeting LGBTQ Americans since Trump returned to office in January 2025. Of those, 50 instances involved Trump personally using the phrase 'transgender for everybody,' deployed broadly in speeches and interviews regardless of subject matter. The tracker notes Trump mentioned 'affordability' fewer than 25 times across all his presidential remarks in the same period, though polling consistently identifies it as Americans' top concern.

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Among the substantive measures the administration has enacted are a ban on transgender people serving in the military, which the Supreme Court ruled could be enforced while legal challenges continued, and a policy blocking citizens from selecting an X gender marker on US passports. An executive order signed on Trump's first day in office declared that the federal government recognises only two sexes, effectively removing federal protections tied to gender identity across multiple agencies.

Critics have argued the speeches and the policies reinforce each other. The impression, they say, is not merely comedy but political signalling, normalising the mockery of a group the administration has simultaneously moved to marginalise in law. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has described the administration's broader policy agenda as one aimed at rewarding allies and penalising perceived opponents, a charge the White House has not addressed in relation to its LGBTQ record specifically.

Four years of the same routine and a widening policy record to match, on Friday in Suffern Trump made clear he considers neither the impression nor the agenda anywhere close to finished.