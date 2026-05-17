Donald Trump has triggered a fresh wave of controversy and health speculation after describing the White House as a 's---house' and claiming he personally paid for renovations during a rambling live television appearance in Washington this week.

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For context, the 79-year-old president was speaking to reporters when he launched into a complaint about the state of the White House before what he portrayed as his refurbishment.

In footage widely shared on social media, Donald Trump accused previous occupants of neglecting the building, then swerved into a half-censored slur that has now become the viral centrepiece of the debate over his well-being.

'This place was not properly taken care of,' he said, recounting advice he claimed to have received from his wife about moderating his language. 'I was told by my wife 'You have to act presidential, so don't use foul language.' I won't. Therefore, normally I would have said it was a s---house, but I don't want to say that.'

The line drew laughs in the room. Online, it set off something closer to an alarm.

🚨 NOW: President Trump RIPS past presidents for letting the White House become a dilapidated "SH*T HOUSE" until he renovated it



"I was told by my wife 'you have to act presidential, so don't use foul language.' I won't. Therefore, normally I would have said it was a SH*T… pic.twitter.com/5eInAm6xjN — Kenndy Jr. (@Kennedy_JF_Jnr) May 16, 2026

Donald Trump 'S---house' Rant Ignites Health Fears

The clip, circulated repeatedly on X/Twitter and other platforms, shows Donald Trump dwelling on the condition of the White House with a level of detail that some viewers found unsettling rather than funny.

'The columns were falling down, the plaster was falling off, you made a speech, and I was saying, 'couldn't you fix up the paint job up there?'' he continued. 'You know, it looked like, and this place is tippy top now, including all the brand-new beautiful stone.' He then added, with evident pride: 'I paid for it myself.'

🇺🇸 How Trump is reshaping Washington, DC



From tearing down the White House East Wing to planning to build a giant triumphal arch, in just over a year, US President Donald Trump has undertaken several architectural projects in the country’s capital Washington. pic.twitter.com/F5BOy9JmPi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 16, 2026

There is no independent confirmation in the footage that Trump personally funded the work, and no supporting evidence is cited in the clip. That gap, coupled with the meandering structure of his remarks, fed into a narrative that something might be amiss.

The Express, which first highlighted the reaction, reported an immediate split screen of horror and admiration online. One X user bluntly wrote: 'Dementia has taken his brain. He's delusional, unhinged, and senile, and needs to be impeached. Why aren't reporters stating the obvious?' Another dismissed him as 'clueless and classless.'

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

A third user went further, accusing Trump of a 'total cognitive failure' and claiming he had 'definitely lost all sense of reality.' They added: 'His puppets just let it happen and they know the Supreme Court will just give him what he wants. I wonder who is lining their pockets...' Another commentator urged followers: 'Do not become numb to this. None of this is acceptable. How far we have fallen as a nation.'

None of these claims about his mental state has been backed by medical evidence in the reporting so far, and Trump's team has not publicly responded to the health allegations. At this stage, the speculation is exactly that: speculation, with nothing formally confirmed and everything best treated with a degree of caution.

Donald Trump LOVES junk food. It's the secret to his (failing) health!



In this clip, Sykes does his best Trump-praising junk-food impression.



Subscribe to Guerrilla Press on YouTube or your favorite podcast feed for the full conversation!#TrumpNews #MAHA #MAGA #NoKings pic.twitter.com/PGMScjO2dj — Guerrilla Press (@GuerrillaPress_) May 16, 2026

Supporters Hail 'Breath Of Fresh Air' Donald Trump

If critics saw a man spiralling, Trump supporters saw something entirely different. For them, the 's---house' line was not a warning sign but another example of a politician speaking without filters.

'People love politicians that lie and tell them what they want to hear while they steal us blind,' one social media user argued. 'Trump is a breath of fresh air with every crude truth he speaks. But no, he isn't perfect, but at least he is open with his motives.'

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a maternal health event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein pic.twitter.com/MyB02AzxZS — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) May 11, 2026

Another defender was more blunt still: 'He's the boss, he can say it like it is and how the hell he likes saying it.'

That tension between alarm and admiration is hardly new around Donald Trump, but the age factor and the intensity of the language have sharpened the latest row. At 79, his every verbal misstep is now scrutinised for signs of decline, just as his allies seize on the same moments as proof that he has not mellowed for office.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump paused on the stairs ahead of their three-day summit in Beijing, as China issued a pointed warning. #DailyExpress https://t.co/A2Ul2dgTu4 pic.twitter.com/GnXYAO05pk — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 15, 2026

The timing also matters. The backlash over the 's---house' remark follows closely on from another combative exchange at the White House, this time over money and construction rather than plaster and paint.

At a separate appearance on the South Lawn, Trump was challenged about the rising costs of a new ballroom project. He boasted that the proposed ballroom had 'doubled' in scale while remaining under budget and ahead of schedule. When a journalist pointed out that the expense had risen as well, he snapped.

I do NOT think Donald Trump's FAILING Physical and Mental Health will allow him to finish his term.



His Stroke Spring of 2025, his Advancing Dementia,

his Swollen Ankles, his Bruised Hands and the Scabs on his skin. His constant sleeping through goverment meetings then rage… pic.twitter.com/8AgR4cVnA4 — Trump was Epstein's Biggest Client (@nolietees) May 15, 2026

'We have a ballroom that's under budget,' Trump insisted. 'It's going up right here. I've doubled the size of it because we obviously need that, and we're right now on budget, under budget, and ahead of schedule.'

Pressed again on the simple arithmetic, he lost his temper. 'I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. You are not a smart person,' he told the reporter.

Health Rumors Surround Trump Ahead of Annual Medical Exam



With just two weeks until Trump’s annual medical checkup, fresh speculation has intensified over the US president’s health, amid reports of unexpected dental visits, visible swelling, and past venous insufficiency. pic.twitter.com/jmc7vijEQn — GBX (@GBX_Press) May 12, 2026

Taken together, the ballroom confrontation and the 's---house' riff paint the familiar portrait of a leader who bristles at being contradicted and delights in performing outrage for the cameras. Whether that performance reflects a carefully maintained persona or a fraying one is, for now, a question being answered very differently in different corners of the American public.