Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted returning to New York together on Saturday following a weekend getaway. The outing comes amid rumours of a blossoming romance between the two after they were seen having dinner together.

Photos from Page Six showed the pair riding in a Mercedes-Benz SUV with the actor at the wheel and the 28-year-old model beside him on the passenger's seat. The Victoria's Secret model was later seen hauling out a Prada tote and Louis Vuitton duffel bag while the "A Star Is Born" actor, 48, carried a black backpack and duffel bag.

Quick trip to her farm?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are seen for a SECOND time as they return to NYC after a weekend trip sparking dating rumours



The car was newly purchased as it still had the stickers on the left side of the front windshield pic.twitter.com/drpZkiqo0U — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 9, 2023

The outing marked the second time they were seen together after a dinner date in the Big Apple last Thursday. They were seen leaving Via Carota in Manhattan and drove away from the restaurant in the same car.

5 ตุลาคม : Gigi Hadid และ Bradley Cooper ออกไปทานดินเนอร์ในนิวยอร์ค pic.twitter.com/Eua0Rg10Zl — Gigi Hadid TH (@GiForceThailand) October 7, 2023

An unnamed source claimed that they are "having fun" together and still getting to know each other. The insider told People that they are keeping things casual for now but that there is definitely an "attraction".

"They are having fun. She's independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don't see anything serious happening right away if at all," the source claimed adding that Hadid has "had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while".

It reportedly also helps their relationship that they share "things in common so it's possible to see it progress". The model is said to also be taking an interest in acting so it is another point of connection with Cooper.

The insider added: "It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It's cute...and there is an attraction."

Hadid was recently linked to another famous Hollywood actor, Leonardo DiCaprio. They were spotted together on several occasions although they never addressed the dating rumours. She was previously in a relationship with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter Khai. They broke up in 2021.

As for Cooper, he was in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, 37, with whom he shares six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. They broke up in 2019 but have remained friends. The exes even stirred rumours that they were getting back together after they were spotted on a family trip to Italy in August.

But the trip was reportedly for the sake of their daughter as they just want her to be happy. Despite the photos, both Hadid and Cooper have yet to address the dating claims.