The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show never fails to become the centre of discussion when it is held every year. Among the glamorous runway walks this year, Elsa Hosk's striking outfit, fitted with incredibly oversized wings, dominated the conversation.

Hosk received her fair share of criticism for how she strutted on the runway, with viewers saying that she was too 'stiff'. Fellow model Gigi Hadid weighed in on Hosk's showing and defended her, reminding viewers that there was more to consider than the few seconds she was seen on the runway.

Gigi Hadid Claps Back at Elsa Hosk's Detractors

On 21 October, a few days after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Gigi Hadid defended Elsa Hosk against a Threads user criticising her walk.

'Imagine Giselle [Bündchen] walking down the runway like this?' the user wrote, adding a grimace emoji. They were referring to Hosk strutting down the runway while sporting extremely large wings on her back. Other critics said that Hosk appeared 'stiff' while modelling.

Hadid responded to the Threads user, writing, 'This really PMO', adding that Hosk 'slayed' in the show. She then explained that the 2026 VSFS was bigger than previous runways and that models did the walk while wearing large and heavy wings.

'The wings are getting bigger bc the viewers love it & they're MAJOR but NOT aero dynamic, then add the gust of runway fans,' Hadid said. She also pointed out that it takes three men to get the wings off models.

'Elsa is stunning, strong, & carried these like a boss. Y'all have no clue,' Hadid concluded.

Hosk also addressed her critics on Instagram Stories by posting a video of her walk and writing, 'And for those of you online talking about the way I walk, it took THREE men to carry these wings and put them on my back. Think about that!'

While some were quick to put her on blast, many others came in support of the model, with one writing that Victoria's Secret 'made the best' decision by giving the wings to her. 'Elsa Hosk will always be THAT girl on the runway! The angel energy is unmatched,' said one commenter. 'I gasped,' said another.

Hadid and Hosk both sported Angel wings at this year's show, a costume which was previously pre-selected as an honour for the brand ambassadors. In recent years, the restriction was lifted so that any model on the show could wear them.

Elsa Hosk Returned to the VSFS Runway After 8 Years Alongside Gigi Hadid

The 2026 VSFS was Elsa Hosk's first walk since 2018. Since then, the model has focused on entrepreneurship while also building her own fashion brand.

Hosk debuted at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2011, becoming a PINK ambassador only three years later. She earned her Angel wings in 2015 and opened the show the following year. In her 2018 appearance, Hosk wore the Fantasy Bra designed by Atelier Swarovski, which was worth around $1 million (£747,000).

Her latest runway appearance came just 12 weeks after giving birth to a daughter in July.

Hosk wasn't the only model who was criticised in the past. Gigi Hadid's first VSFS in 2015 had critics questioning whether she fit the image of a Victoria's Secret model due to her body type and walk.

Hadid responded to the criticism by acknowledging that she didn't have the same body type as other models and admitting she wasn't the best. 'I also know I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or the last model of my type in this industry,' she said.

The model stressed the importance of self-love for other models operating in the industry. 'It's my experience that your body will grow and change, and there's always beauty in it, no matter what,' she declared.