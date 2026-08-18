Mathilde Favier, the longtime public relations director of Christian Dior Couture, has died at the age of 57 following a car accident in western France. Her death was confirmed by Dior on Tuesday, 18 August, prompting tributes from senior figures across the fashion industry.

Favier died on Monday, 17 August, alongside French film producer Nicolas Altmayer, 61. The deputy prosecutor in Niort confirmed that their vehicle struck a heavy goods vehicle while overtaking another car in the Deux-Sèvres region. An investigation for involuntary manslaughter has been opened to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Dior Mourns PR Director Killed in Car Crash

Dior announced Favier's death in a statement expressing its grief over the loss of the executive, who had been the fashion house's public relations director since joining in 2011. The company described her as an exceptional woman whose commitment, talent and loyalty had made an important contribution to the reputation of Christian Dior Couture.

Her role placed her at the centre of the fashion house's relationships with celebrities, clients and other prominent figures. Favier was particularly known for her work with Dior ambassadors, including Rihanna, Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence.

Her position required close relationships with the people representing the brand publicly, making her an influential figure despite largely working behind the scenes.

Arnault and Anderson Lead Tributes to Dior PR Chief

The announcement prompted tributes from Dior and LVMH executives, as well as figures who had worked with Favier. Delphine Arnault, chairperson and chief executive of Christian Dior Couture, described Favier as a passionate and optimistic person whose professionalism and courage earned admiration. Arnault also expressed sympathy for Favier's children, family, friends and colleagues.

LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault also paid tribute, highlighting the years Favier devoted to Dior and her contribution to the fashion house. Jonathan Anderson, the Irish fashion designer, described Favier as a warm and positive presence whose work had made a lasting contribution to the brand. His tribute reflected the personal regard in which she was held by colleagues within Dior.

From Prada to Dior: The Career of Mathilde Favier

Favier joined Dior in 2011 after earlier work in fashion, including a role at Prada. Over more than a decade at Dior, she became one of the best-connected public relations figures in the Paris fashion industry.

Her influence extended beyond traditional media relations. Favier worked closely with designers, celebrities and Dior clients, helping coordinate the relationships that supported the fashion house's public image. She also published Mathilde à Paris in 2024, a book centred on Paris and the places, people and culture that shaped her connection with the city.

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French Police Investigate Crash That Killed Dior PR Chief

French authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision that killed Favier and Altmayer. The deputy prosecutor in Niort confirmed that their vehicle struck a heavy goods vehicle while overtaking another vehicle. Authorities have opened an investigation for involuntary manslaughter as they establish how the crash occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing, meaning the circumstances surrounding the collision should not be treated as fully established beyond the information released by French authorities. For Dior, the death marks the loss of a senior public relations executive who spent 13 years helping shape the fashion house's relationships with the international fashion and entertainment communities.

For colleagues and industry figures, the tributes have highlighted both her professional contribution and the personal relationships she built throughout her career.