Adrianne Curry has criticised Victoria's Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its $50 million (£37.3 million) Fantasy Bra, questioning why a newcomer to the brand's runway was chosen to wear one of its most recognisable creations.

The inaugural America's Next Top Model winner made the remarks during a livestream on Monday, 19 October, following Jenner's appearance at the fashion show the previous evening. Her criticism centred on whether celebrity status should outweigh an established modelling career when allocating the coveted outfit.

Jenner's selection, however, was a deliberate choice. Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman has explained that her appeal extended beyond fashion, describing her as a 'cultural powerhouse'.

Curry Challenges Jenner's Runway Honour

'Nothing against Kylie Jenner ... you're not a f**king model,' Curry said, before questioning why the brand had chosen her for the diamond-covered piece.

Curry, 44, also criticised Jenner's physique and argued that the Fantasy Bra should be reserved for a leading Victoria's Secret Angel. She compared the selection to being crowned homecoming queen, expressing disbelief that Jenner had received the distinction.

Her comments went beyond disliking an outfit. Curry presented the casting as evidence that the show had moved away from the modelling standards she associated with its earlier years. That assessment was her opinion, rather than an announced eligibility requirement for wearing the bra.

The disagreement places two different ideas of the show's purpose against each other: Curry's emphasis on modelling credentials and the brand's stated interest in entertainment and cultural reach.

Why Victoria's Secret Chose Kylie

Selman's explanation of the casting focused on Jenner's influence across television, fashion and popular culture. He described pairing the returning Fantasy Bra with an unexpected wearer whose audience and impact extended across several industries.

Those remarks accompanied Jenner's debut and should not be mistaken for a response issued after Curry's criticism. They explain the thinking behind the original selection.

The brand's own history also helps explain why the choice attracted scrutiny. Victoria's Secret dates the first Fantasy Bra to 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore it. Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio each wore one in 2014, while Elsa Hosk wore the last version before this year's return, in 2018.

What Makes the Bra Worth $50 Million?

Created with jewellery house Jacob & Co., the piece carries a reported valuation of $50 million (£37.3 million). That figure refers to the jewellery, not a payment to Jenner for appearing in the show.

The design contains 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow centre stone. Its construction involved 15 artisans and more than 1,000 hours of work.

Victoria's Secret says the design draws on Jacob & Co.'s Rare Touch jewellery collection, using articulated structures that allow precious metal and gemstones to move with the wearer. Flexibility and fit were central requirements for a piece intended to function as lingerie despite its unusual materials.

Designer Jacob Arabo's stated ambition was to combine exceptional stones with movement and visual impact.

Curry's objection ultimately concerns who should receive the honour of wearing that creation. The brand's explanation makes clear that Jenner's broader celebrity influence was part of the attraction, precisely the consideration Curry challenged.