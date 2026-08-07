Charli D'Amelio sparked mixed reactions online after wearing a sheer burgundy gown at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles, with some X users criticising the revealing design while Instagram followers praised the TikTok star and actor's appearance.

Photos of D'Amelio's red carpet look quickly circulated across social media following the annual entertainment celebration, turning the outfit into one of the event's most talked-about fashion moments.

According to posts shared on X, some users questioned the styling of the gown, while others defended D'Amelio's appearance and praised the look on Instagram.

Charli D'Amelio Walks the Variety Red Carpet

D'Amelio attended Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event wearing a floor-length burgundy gown featuring sheer panels across the bodice and skirt. The fitted design included transparent detailing, with the star choosing not to wear a visible bra underneath.

She completed the look with understated jewellery, sleek, straight hair and minimal accessories as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

The annual event celebrates rising figures across film, television and digital entertainment, bringing together actors, musicians, creators and influencers recognised for their growing influence in the industry.

charli d'amelio at the variety power of young hollywood pic.twitter.com/9pUDBK4pBn — HollywoodCave (@HollywoodCave) August 6, 2026

Images from the event showed D'Amelio posing in front of a backdrop featuring Variety and Disney branding. Some social media users later referenced the Disney logo visible in photographs, focusing on the contrast between the company's family-friendly image and the revealing nature of the outfit. The discussion was based on the event backdrop and did not involve any statement from Disney.

D'Amelio's appearance also reflected her continued move from social media fame into mainstream entertainment. After becoming one of TikTok's most recognisable creators, she has expanded into acting, television appearances and major brand partnerships, making her appearances at industry events increasingly high-profile.

X Users Criticise Charli D'Amelio's Outfit

After images of D'Amelio's gown spread online, some X users criticised the sheer design and questioned the styling choice.

One user wrote: 'Seeing Disney and nipples in the same photo... oh how the times had changed.' Another commented: 'She needs a new stylist asap cause wtf is this.'

Seeing Disney and nipples in the same photo… oh how the times had changed. — Ryan (@rpz1495) August 6, 2026

Several users also discussed the visible Disney branding in the background, with reactions focusing on whether the outfit suited the setting of the event.

Other posts criticised D'Amelio's appearance, although the reaction was far from universal.

D'Amelio has not publicly responded to the online criticism or addressed the discussion surrounding her red carpet appearance.

Instagram Followers Praise D'Amelio's Red Carpet Look

While criticism gained attention on X, D'Amelio's Instagram post featuring the same Variety Power of Young Hollywood look received largely positive reactions from followers.

One user commented, 'Beautiful,' while another wrote, 'Literally the most beautiful woman on the planet.' A third added, 'Don't think I've ever seen someone as pretty as you tbh,' with other followers also praising D'Amelio's appearance and styling.

Some negative comments also appeared on Instagram. One user criticised her appearance, writing: 'Losing your jawline to still have a butthole chin is hilarious.'

The differing responses across platforms illustrated how the same celebrity fashion moment generated contrasting reactions, with criticism on X alongside widespread praise from Instagram followers.

D'Amelio's red carpet appearance continued to generate reactions after photos from the event were shared across social media. The TikTok star and actor has not addressed either the criticism or the praise surrounding the look.