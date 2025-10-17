Gigi Hadid, once a fixture at fashion's most glittering parties, is now making headlines for a strikingly different reason — sobriety.

The 29-year-old supermodel has reportedly given up alcohol to align her lifestyle with actor Bradley Cooper's health-conscious habits, signalling a more profound commitment to balance, family, and lasting love.

Insiders say Hadid's transformation reflects more than romance — it's a personal evolution towards mindfulness and self-discipline.

A Relationship Grounded in Balance and Mutual Growth

Unlike Hollywood's usual whirlwind romances, Hadid and Cooper's connection is described as steady and authentic. Sources told The National Enquirer that Hadid has been 'walking the walk' — matching Cooper's calm energy and embracing a lifestyle free from alcohol and late-night excess.

A friend quoted by People said, 'She's happier, calmer, and more centred than ever. Bradley's presence has had a grounding influence.'

According to The National Enquirer, as the couple spend more time together in New York and Los Angeles, Hadid has been adjusting her lifestyle to 'match Bradley's energy'.

Bradley Cooper's Sober Influence

Cooper, 50, has spoken candidly about his past addiction struggles, telling Variety that he's been sober for more than two decades. His daily routine reportedly includes meditation, workouts, and time outdoors — habits that Hadid is said to have embraced wholeheartedly.

'Gigi admires Bradley's focus and presence,' an insider told Entertainment Tonight. 'It's rubbed off on her. She's not trying to keep up with him — she's growing with him.'

Together, the couple have been spotted on quiet morning hikes and casual family outings with Hadid's daughter, Khai, whom she co-parents with ex-partner Zayn Malik.

From Party Scene to Peaceful Routine

Hadid's lifestyle shift marks a sharp departure from her early career, when fashion events and red carpets defined her calendar. According to E! News, she now prioritises health retreats, clean eating, and early mornings over late-night gatherings.

'She's realised she doesn't need the party scene to feel fulfilled,' said a close friend. 'Bradley supports her entirely — he's proud she's choosing peace over pressure.'

Fans have echoed that sentiment, praising Hadid's new mindset as a rare example of authenticity in celebrity culture.

Friends 'Impressed' but Cautiously Watching

Hadid's close circle is reportedly impressed by her commitment, though some have expressed concern about how quickly the relationship is progressing. 'They adore Gigi and think Bradley's great for her,' an insider said. 'But they hope she's doing it for herself, not just to keep up with him.'

However, those closest to her uphold that the change is sincere rather than performative. 'She's growing up, that's all,' one source said. 'She's finally in a relationship that challenges her in the right ways.'

A New Chapter of Growth and Authenticity

As Hadid steps into what may be her healthiest era yet, observers see a couple rewriting the rules of celebrity love — one rooted in mutual respect and self-care rather than spectacle.

Her decision to live soberly, insiders say, isn't a phase but a promise: to stay grounded, grateful, and aligned with a partner who mirrors her growth. For Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, the glamour now lies in living honestly.

For now, Hadid's decision to live soberly appears to be a declaration of intent rather than a passing phase. Guided by the couple's calm, grounded presence, their journey together may be less about Hollywood glamour and more about genuine growth and wholeness.