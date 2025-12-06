Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have sparked fresh speculation that they may be back together after the pair were seen displaying unexpected affection during a night out at Art Basel Miami. Their public appearance, captured in circulating clips and images, showed the former couple sharing close moments that immediately ignited online searches and social-media conversation. For many fans, it marked their most striking reunion since they ended their relationship in late 2023.

PDA Moment Captured on Video

The sighting took place on 5 December at a club event during the annual Art Basel celebrations. Witnesses recorded Harvey sitting on Idris' lap as they spoke closely, with other footage showing the pair dancing together and appearing relaxed in each other's company.

Attendees described their interaction as warm and natural. The footage quickly spread online, prompting a wave of reactions across TikTok, Instagram and X, with the phrase 'back together' trending shortly after the videos emerged.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey in Miami 🫶😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/MDxRb9EtLr — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) December 5, 2025

Their Relationship History

Idris and Harvey first began dating in late 2022 and confirmed their relationship publicly in early 2023. Over the next several months, they appeared together at red carpet events, industry gatherings and social-media posts, becoming one of the most visible celebrity couples of the year.

In November 2023, they announced their split, stating that their decision was mutual and centred on focusing on personal growth and separate professional paths. Both continued to speak positively about each other in the months that followed.

Earlier 2025 Sightings Fuelled Curiosity

The renewed speculation has not come entirely out of nowhere. In September 2025, Idris and Harvey were photographed together during a beach holiday in Mexico, where they were seen sharing affectionate moments.

Although neither addressed the trip publicly, the images revived interest in their relationship status. Additional unconfirmed sightings hinted that they remained in contact, but their Art Basel appearance is the most public indication yet that the two may have rekindled their bond.

Social Media Reacts to the 'PDA Comeback'

Once the Miami footage surfaced, social-media users quickly circulated the videos, creating edits and commentary that helped propel both their names into trending topics. Many fans celebrated what they viewed as a potential reconciliation, while others noted the unexpected nature of the outing.

Searches for phrases such as 'Damson Idris Lori Harvey', 'PDA comeback' and 'are they back together' surged across platforms, placing both celebrities at the centre of a renewed online conversation.

No Official Statement from the Pair

As of now, neither Idris nor Harvey has issued a statement confirming whether they are back together. Their Miami outing has, however, provided enough material for fans and the wider entertainment community to revisit their relationship timeline and question whether the pair have quietly reconciled.

Damson Idris' Career Momentum in 2025

The timing of the reunion has coincided with a major career moment for Idris. The actor is currently receiving significant industry attention for his leading role in F1: The Movie, where he stars alongside Brad Pitt. His performance has been widely discussed, further elevating his profile during awards season.

In addition to his acting work, Idris launched his luxury jewellery label DIDRIS earlier this year, adding entrepreneurial visibility to his growing influence. His inclusion in the TIME100 Next list also positioned him as one of the most talked-about figures of 2025.

Lori Harvey's High-Profile Public Life

Harvey, known for her modelling work and business ventures, continues to be a prominent media figure. Her relationships have often drawn significant public interest, and her appearance with Idris has intensified attention around her personal life.

Despite the speculation, Harvey has maintained silence across her platforms, consistent with how she managed the relationship during its earlier stages.