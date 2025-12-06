The 31st Critics Choice Awards nominations list has been released, but Cynthia Erivo's name is strikingly missing for her role in Wicked: For Good. The exclusion has sparked a flurry of discussions among fans ahead of an intensely competitive awards season, prompting conversations whether the awards body overlooked one of its most powerful voices.

What Is Critics Choice Awards?

The Critics Choice Awards is a yearly event organised by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), honouring outstanding achievements in film and television. The upcoming 31st edition of the awards, with Chelsea Handler returning as host, is set to be broadcast on 4 January 2026.

With dozens of categories spanning acting, directing, technical elements, and music, the Critics Choice Awards often provide an early barometer for the wider awards season.

Wicked: For Good Nomination List

The sequel film Wicked: For Good garnered an impressive seven nominations at this year's Critics Choice Awards. Among these are nods for:

Best Picture

Best Casting and Ensemble – Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey

– Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey Best Production Design – Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales

– Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

– Paul Tazewell Best Hair and Makeup – Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth and Laura Blount

– Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth and Laura Blount Best Song – The Girl in the Bubble (music by Stephen Schwartz, performed by Ariana Grande)

– The Girl in the Bubble (music by Stephen Schwartz, performed by Ariana Grande) Best Supporting Actress – Ariana Grande

It's an impressive slate. And Grande truly deserves the nomination for her outstanding performance. However, the lack of recognition for Erivo, who portrayed the Wicked Witch of the West, is particularly noticeable.

Snubbed by Critics Choice?

Most social media users were quick to highlight the absence of Erivo from the Best Actress nominations list. It's a striking oversight considering her performance as Elphaba and her previous acclaim.

One entertainment outlet labelled the oversight as 'shocking,' noting that while Wicked: For Good gathered multiple technical and ensemble nominations, Erivo—who had earned a Best Actress nod for the first Wicked film—was left off entirely.

This exclusion has reignited conversations about recognition equality in award ceremonies, especially for performances in high-profile musicals.

Fans Split Over Best Song

When the nomination list for the Critics Choice Awards dropped without Erivo's name, fans flooded the forums in frustration and disbelief. On Reddit, one user posted: 'Critics Choice noms just dropped and ... WFG didn't hit all the main categories like last year, specifically Cynthia Erivo in best actress.' Another wrote: 'Happy for Ariana. Though really no Cynthia? ... So weird.'

That same thread quickly turned into a broader discussion, not just about acting, but about the music. Some fans took issue with the song from the film that received the spotlight. One user said: 'Nominating girl in the bubble but not no place like home is CRAZY work.'

Many believe No Place Like Home, sung by Erivo, captures the emotional core of Elphaba's journey. It's a bittersweet song about love, loss, and belonging.

On the film's soundtrack, No Place Like Home is complemented by another original song, The Girl in the Bubble, performed by Grande in her role as Glinda.

Reactions among fans remain sharply divided. Some praise Girl in the Bubble for its dramatic weight and Glinda's character arc. 'Girl in the Bubble was a plot shift. It was character development. We got to see Glinda's transformation. No Place like Home didn't do that for me,' one fan explained.

What It Means

This year's Critics Choice Awards are dominated by heavy-hit contenders. Sinners takes the lead with 17 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 14. Meanwhile, Hamnet and Frankenstein find themselves in a tie, each securing 11 nominations.

Wicked: For Good securing multiple nominations across categories—albeit without a Best Actress nod—still represents solid recognition for a major musical sequel.

The debate over who is right or wrong is irrelevant. This situation highlights an increasing gap between public opinion and institutional acknowledgement. As discussions among fans persist regarding who stood out the most, the Critics Choice Awards next month will provide a definitive answer.