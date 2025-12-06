Prince Harry has unintentionally inspired a wave of holiday-themed fan speculation after starring in a playful new lip-sync video for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The short clip, released ahead of his upcoming appearance on the programme, set off a burst of social media creativity as viewers jokingly cast the Duke of Sussex as a potential 'Hallmark Christmas prince' following his comic performance.

Inside Harry's Playful Skit with Stephen Colbert

The short reel, shared by The Late Show's Instagram account and later re-posted by Meghan Markle, features Harry in the guest chair while Stephen Colbert lip-syncs opposite him. The pair perform a segment based on Alison Hammond and baker Mark Lutton's popular Bake Off audio. Harry takes on Hammond's voice and asks Colbert: 'If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?'

Colbert responds with the word 'Bake', but Harry repeatedly mishears it as 'Beg', leading to several rounds of comedic confusion. After Colbert spells out the word, Harry delivers a dramatic moment of understanding before laughing in character.

The exchange immediately gained traction as viewers delighted in seeing the Duke embrace a comic role. Fans also noted Meghan Markle's decision to share the skit on her Instagram Stories, which amplified the reach of the clip and added to speculation about the couple's strengthening public presence in the entertainment sphere.

The moment became one of the most re-shared celebrity clips of the day, with engagement peaking across TikTok, Instagram and X.

Social Media Reactions: Fans Declare Him a 'Hallmark Prince'

The skit prompted a wave of playful fan commentary, with users joking that Harry appeared to be 'auditioning' for a Christmas romance film. Many created mock Hallmark-style posters featuring the Duke in classic festive scenes, while others paired the clip with soft holiday music to heighten the rom-com effect.

Viewers also flooded the comment sections beneath the clip, with one writing: 'The KING of lip syncing', while another added: 'The content we deserve'. A separate user remarked: 'He may be a prince but I see two KINGS', in reference to Harry and Stephen Colbert's performance.

Search interest surged for related terms such as 'Prince Harry Colbert clip', 'Harry Hallmark prince' and 'Prince Harry Christmas skit'. The video also generated a spike in edits across TikTok, where creators spliced the skit into mock movie trailers suggesting Harry was ready for a return to fictional royalty.

While the comparisons were made in jest, the online response showed sustained fascination with Harry's comfort and humour in US media appearances, particularly when he steps away from heavier royal topics.

Prince Harry's Continuing Relationship with The Late Show

Harry's upcoming appearance follows two previous visits to The Late Show. In January 2023, he spoke about the process of writing his memoir Spare, describing it as 'cathartic'. He also discussed his military service in Afghanistan and reflected on how his mother, Princess Diana, might view current circumstances.

The Duke returned in March 2023 for a separate segment and has since become a familiar figure on the programme. His relaxed presence during these appearances has been noted by audiences who view the platform as one where he feels able to mix candid discussion with moments of humour.