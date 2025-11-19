Alex Scott's rise from professional footballer to major television figure and reality-show contestant has led to renewed interest in her background, career milestones, and personal life.

Born on 14 October 1984, Alexandra Virina Scott MBE built a long career in English football before moving into broadcasting and high-profile entertainment roles. Her recent involvement in series 25 of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has placed her firmly back in the public spotlight, especially after comments about her relationship with music star Jess Glynne have surfaced. But just what do we know about Alex Scott?

Early Life and Football Career

Scott played as a right-back and became best known for her long association with Arsenal. She completed three separate spells with the club, alongside a season with Birmingham City in the 2004–05 campaign. She also spent three years playing in the American Women's Professional Soccer league with the Boston Breakers.

In 2007, she scored the winning goal for Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Cup final, marking one of the most significant achievements of her playing career. At international level, she earned 140 caps for the England national team. She also represented Great Britain at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Scott received major recognition for her contributions to the sport. She was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2019. In 2024, she entered the WSL Hall of Fame, further marking her long influence on women's football.

Transition Into Broadcasting

After retiring from professional football, Scott moved into punditry and broadcasting. She initially worked for both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, taking on roles across major events. Her coverage included the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Alongside these duties, she began co-presenting programmes such as The One Show and Goals on Sunday. Over time, she shifted into primarily BBC-based work, becoming one of the broadcaster's key sports presenters. She later co-hosted the annual Sports Personality of the Year ceremony and presented coverage of Summer Olympic events.

Education, Honours, and Off-Pitch Work

While still playing for Arsenal, Scott completed a degree in Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting at Staffordshire University. Her academic achievements were later recognised through honorary awards. She received an honorary doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire in 2021 and an honorary fellowship from Queen Mary University of London.

In 2011, she founded the Alex Scott Academy in partnership with Kingston College and Puma. The academy was designed for female footballers aged 16–19 and became the first of its kind in the UK. Its purpose was to provide structured training and education during a period of increasing visibility for the women's game.

Scott was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to football. She attended her investiture at Buckingham Palace with close family members. After the ceremony, she arranged a celebratory afternoon tea for them at The Ritz.

Personal Life and Relationships

Scott confirmed in her memoir How (Not) To Be Strong, published on 29 September 2022, that she had been in a relationship with her former Arsenal and Boston Breakers teammate Kelly Smith from 2005 to 2013. The pair lived together in Hertfordshire during part of this period. She stated she has been in relationships with both men and women, though she has not used specific labels regarding her sexuality.

Since the summer of 2023, Scott has been in a relationship with singer Jess Glynne. The pair first met in May 2023 at a restaurant, where they began speaking and later started dating.

During I'm a Celebrity in November 2025, Scott said she hoped to marry Glynne in the future. She also explained she was waiting for Glynne to propose. The conversation followed questions from fellow contestants about her long-term plans.

Glynne has previously spoken about keeping her personal life private, noting that she values maintaining boundaries despite her public career. She has said that being in a relationship with another well-known figure required adjustment. Both have described their relationship as something they aim to protect from public pressure.