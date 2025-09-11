KEY POINTS Author Hubert Guérin alleges at least 10 Miss France winners were sexually assaulted after winning the title.

Geneviève de Fontenay, the late pageant president, reportedly supported the book's initial research.

No legal cases have yet been filed, with Guérin blaming a culture of silence and fear.

A new book is shaking the foundation of the Miss France pageant, as multiple former winners accuse organisers and volunteers of sexual assault, rape and harassment shortly after being crowned.

The allegations come from the new book, Miss France, du rêve à la réalité ('Miss France, from Dream to Reality'), written by Hubert Guérin, who until recently served as deputy to the late Geneviève de Fontenay, a towering figure in French pageantry.

Hubert Guérin is a French academic and former deputy to Geneviève de Fontenay in the Miss France Committee. He began compiling his book in 2020, with de Fontenay's agreement, to document behind‑the‑scenes accounts of abuse and misconduct. In Miss France, from Dream to Reality, Guérin claims that about ten former Miss Frances speak of assault, while around sixty former contestants and regional officials provided testimonies of varying severity.

Geneviève de Fontenay (born Geneviève Suzanne Marie‑Thérèse Mulmann, 30 August 1932 – 1 August 2023) was president of the Miss France Committee from 1981 to 2007 and a public face of French pageantry well beyond her presidency. Known for her elegance, signature wide‑brimmed hats and strong opinions, she cultivated a reputation for promoting tradition, decorum and national culture. After 2007 she stepped back from the primary leadership role, eventually creating a rival pageant and retiring fully in 2016.

What the Book Alleges

Guérin's book details disturbing stories from former Miss France winners and regional title‑holders, particularly from between 1990 and 2002. Allegations range from unwanted touching during group photos, to forced fellatio, rape, victims having dresses torn off and verbal abuse.

One former winner is quoted as saying: 'I was raped a few hours after being elected Miss France: in my room, I was pushed against the bed, called every name under the sun, and my dress was torn off.' Another told how her breasts were fondled during group photos and how sexual assault was not a rare, isolated incident, but one of many abuses.

Guérin says many of the alleged incidents remain unreported due to what he calls 'omertà'—a code of silence maintained to protect reputations and avoid legal discord. Pressure from within the pageant structure, fear of public scandal or retaliation, and lack of legal proof often dissuaded victims from going to court.

Reactions and Disputes

The allegations have prompted a sharp reaction. Camille Cerf, Miss France 2015, denied ever speaking to Guérin. 'I've never spoken to Hubert Guérin; what he says about me is false and completely fabricated,' she wrote. She added that the Miss France Organisation had always protected her during and after her reign.

Sylvie Tellier, who succeeded de Fontenay as national director, said she was unaware of these assault claims during her tenure. Tellier noted that had credible accusations reached her, she would have encouraged victims to file complaints.

The Miss France Society issued a statement saying it was aware of the allegations of sexual violence and violations of candidates' integrity, particularly events alleged to have occurred between 1990 and 2002 under previous leadership. They said they could not yet assess the veracity of every claim, but stressed that if proven, such acts 'would touch on subjects which concern us all deeply: the safety, dignity and respect of each woman.'

Why No Legal Cases?

According to Guérin and others, no former Miss France winner has sued or pressed criminal charges in connection with the more serious allegations. Reasons cited include the passage of time, missing evidence, marriage or legal doctrine issues, statute of limitations and fear of personal or professional backlash.

One regional pageant contestant, Ludivine Langlois (Miss Nièvre 2016), also shared an account of sexual harassment via lewd text messages from someone in a position of power within her pageant. While serious, her experience differs in nature from the rape and assault incidents alleged by winners, yet she describes feeling similarly silenced.

What's Next

The publication of Miss France, from Dream to Reality has triggered national debate in France about pageant ethics, institutional accountability, and the welfare of young participants. There are calls from feminist groups and media outlets for a full, independent investigation, including identified perpetrators and specific legal actions rather than anonymous accusations.

As of now, neither Guérin nor the Miss France Committee has published a comprehensive list of names of those alleged to have committed wrongdoing. Meanwhile, some former winners deny having been interviewed, or claim their quotes were misused. The Committee states it supports victims who come forward, though stresses the legal need for documented evidence.