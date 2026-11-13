A 26-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested after allegedly drawing a Nazi swastika on the door of a Jewish community centre in Lawrence, New York, prompting renewed concern over antisemitic incidents in the area.

Saul Amantecatl Sanchez was taken into custody on Tuesday, 10 November, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. The incident occurred in the Five Towns area of Long Island, home to a substantial Orthodox Jewish community.

Police Arrest Suspect After Swastika Discovered

Officers were called to the Marion and Aaron Gural Jewish Community Center on Friday, 6 November, after receiving a report that a swastika had been found drawn on a door on the property.

'A swastika was found drawn on a door on the property,' police said in their report, outlining the circumstances that prompted the investigation.

Sanchez was subsequently charged with first-degree aggravated harassment and making graffiti, according to the Nassau County Police Department. He was released on an appearance ticket and is expected to appear at First District Court in Hempstead.

The community centre said its security team reviewed surveillance footage from several camera angles before working with investigators to identify the individual. According to the organisation, the person had been at the premises making a delivery and allegedly used his finger to draw the symbol on the door.

The JCC added that the incident did not appear to have been premeditated based on the information available at the time. It also said the individual's employer was cooperating with the investigation.

The organisation stressed that the safety of its students, employees and visitors remained its priority, adding that it took the incident seriously regardless of the alleged motive.

Assemblyman Condemns Nazi Symbol

The discovery prompted condemnation from New York State Assemblyman Ari Brown, a Republican representing the area. He highlighted the swastika's association with Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, during which six million Jews were murdered.

'A swastika is not a harmless drawing,' Brown told JNS. 'It represents hatred, persecution, and the murder of six million Jews. There is absolutely no place for it in our community.'

The Marion and Aaron Gural JCC provides educational, cultural and community programmes for local families.

Although the centre said the act did not appear to have been planned, the swastika remains one of the most widely recognised symbols of Nazi persecution and antisemitism.

Previous Incidents Fuel Concerns

The arrest comes amid other cases of antisemitic vandalism on Long Island. In May 2026, a swastika was reportedly discovered etched into a window at the Inwood Long Island Rail Road station, also within the Five Towns area.

The incident prompted condemnation from local officials and renewed calls for stronger security. Lawrence Mayor Samuel Nahmias backed plans to install approximately 160 surveillance cameras across the village, saying the system could help deter vandalism and assist in identifying those responsible.

In April 2024, antisemitic graffiti targeted the East Meadow Beth-El Jewish Center. Sebastian Patino Caceres was later convicted of a felony hate crime and sentenced to four years' probation in November 2025 after breaching an earlier plea agreement.

The latest case has again highlighted concerns about antisemitism in communities across the region. Sanchez's charges remain allegations, and the case will be addressed through the courts.