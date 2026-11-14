US visa restrictions introduced under President Donald Trump have forced Zambia's representative out of the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, while contestants from Zimbabwe and South Sudan face uncertainty ahead of the 24 November final.

Zambia is not alone. The Republic of the Congo has also withdrawn its representative, leaving two African contestants unable to take part in the competition.

Delegates began arriving on 8 November for the pageant's 75th edition.

Zambia and the Republic of the Congo Withdraw

Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka, 25, was expected to represent Zambia after winning her national title in October. Instead, Miss Universe Zambia's national organisers announced her withdrawal, blaming US travel restrictions rather than shortcomings in her preparations or paperwork.

Organisers said she had earned the chance to represent her country and should not lose that opportunity. However, the precise circumstances of her visa application, including whether officials issued a formal refusal, have not been independently established.

Miss Universe Zambia's organisers also reported visa difficulties affecting five other African countries, without identifying them.

Em razão de restrições impostas pelo governo de Donald Trump, candidatas de países africanos enfrentam dificuldades para obter vistos americanos e podem ficar de fora da 75ª edição do Miss Universo, marcada para 24 de novembro, em Porto Rico.

➡️https://t.co/X8ppozRHzf pic.twitter.com/ZnEtniKM2m — Jornal O Sul (@OSul_noticias) November 14, 2026

The Republic of the Congo faces a similar disappointment. Georgina Kambongo, selected as the country's first Miss Universe representative, will also miss the event after failing to obtain a US visa.

According to the Associated Press, Congolese organisers attributed her inability to travel to the restrictions. Her withdrawal means the country's anticipated debut will not take place as planned.

Zimbabwe's Roseanna Hall, meanwhile, has refused to give up. She has spent time in South Africa seeking a visa after her intended departure for Puerto Rico was disrupted.

'We have been back and forth trying to get my visa approved,' Hall said in a social media video. She acknowledged that other African contestants were facing similar difficulties and thanked those assisting with her application.

Zimbabwe and South Sudan Await Visa Decisions

South Sudan's representative is also awaiting a resolution. Responding beneath Hall's video, she described their chances of attending as '50/50' and expressed hope that both would reach Puerto Rico.

Miss Universe had previously celebrated her selection as South Sudan's first representative. The country, which gained independence in 2011, now risks missing a milestone appearance because of the unresolved travel arrangements.

The rules differ across the countries involved. Presidential Proclamation 10998, signed on 16 December 2025 and effective from 1 January 2026, restricts entry and visa issuance for nationals of 39 countries, alongside travellers using certain Palestinian Authority documents.

Under US State Department guidance, Zambia and Zimbabwe face partial suspensions affecting visitor, student, exchange and immigrant visas. South Sudan and the Republic of the Congo are covered by broader suspensions, with limited exceptions.

These restrictions do not impose an absolute entry ban on every affected national. Some travellers with valid visas issued before the rules took effect are exempt, while affected applicants may still attend interviews without any guarantee of approval.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has scheduled its National Costume Competition for 21 November and preliminary competition for 22 November. The final will be held at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan on 24 November.

For Hall and South Sudan's representative, the remaining question is whether travel clearance will arrive before the competition begins in earnest.