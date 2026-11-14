Thomas Markle Sr., 82, reportedly faces one count of possessing child pornography following his arrest in Florida on 6 November 2026. According to the report, prosecutors identified a maximum possible sentence of 20 years if he is convicted.

The reported arrest followed an investigation that began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., alerted authorities to material allegedly discovered at his father's former home in the Philippines. Federal investigators subsequently searched two storage units connected to the elder Markle near Los Angeles, according to the account.

Authorities reportedly stressed that the maximum sentence would not be automatic following a conviction. The potential penalty does not establish what sentence, if any, Markle might receive.

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Reported Charge Follows Searches

Investigators allegedly recovered approximately 80 items containing suspected child sexual abuse material from the two storage units.

The reported discoveries included slides, photographic negatives and books believed to contain illegal images.

The account describes an investigation that progressed from examining suspected material to bringing a criminal charge. The allegations concerning the material and its possession remain subject to the court process.

Meghan Markle's Estrangement From Thomas Markle Sr.

Meghan Markle has reportedly remained estranged from her father since preparations for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The allegations have brought renewed attention to that relationship and her decision to prevent contact between her father and her children.

The report attributes comments to Meghan describing her as 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and stating that her thoughts 'are with any children who may have been harmed.'

Meghan and Harry share Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. A person described in the report as a friend of Meghan outlined the emotional strain surrounding the allegations.

'Meghan has been left deeply shaken by everything that has emerged, and the possibility of her father facing such a lengthy prison sentence has only added to an already incredibly distressing situation. As a mother of two young children, the nature of these allegations is particularly difficult for her to comprehend.

Her overriding concern is for any children who may have suffered, and the whole situation has brought enormous emotional strain. It's an extremely painful chapter for someone who has already endured years of turmoil surrounding her relationship with her father.'

Thomas Markle Sr. Allegations Prompt Reported Appeal

Meghan and Harry are understood to have received updates about the investigation while on holiday with their children during the school break, according to the report.

In a statement attributed to Meghan, she addressed criticism of her decision to prevent her father from having contact with his grandchildren.

'I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.'

The statement also included the words, 'I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.'

Her reported statement also included an appeal for the protection of children.

'Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.'