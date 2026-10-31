The US Embassy in Moscow warned on Saturday, 31 October, of a 'credible threat of a mass casualty event' at Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a palace and park complex in the Russian capital. The alert named the site and urged people to avoid it; no attack or suspect was confirmed.

The embassy described the threat as concerning 'TODAY October 31' and said US officials were coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities. It advised people to stay alert, avoid crowds, monitor their surroundings, charge phones and spare batteries, and review security plans.

The warning recalls a US alert issued before the 2024 Crocus City Hall attack, though no public evidence links the cases.

What the US Embassy Said About the Moscow Threat

The alert gave the address as Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, in southern Moscow. It did not specify who might be planning an attack, what method could be used, or how the information was obtained. Those details remain unknown.

Russian media reported that the Federal Security Service (FSB) acknowledged receiving information from US partners. The FSB was quoted in those reports as saying: 'We have received information from U.S. partners regarding plans for a terrorist attack in Moscow. We are taking appropriate action.' Attribute the quotation to the reports carrying it unless the FSB publishes the statement directly.

Tsaritsyno is a historic estate developed as a residence for Empress Catherine II in the 18th century. Its palace, gardens and parkland attract visitors. Moscow deputy mayor Natalya Sergunina said in 2023 that more than two million people visited the museum-reserve in 2022, according to Interfax.

The embassy did not say whether the site had closed, security measures had changed, or anyone had been detained. The notice does not establish whether an attack was prevented.

Why the Warning Recalls Crocus City Hall

On 7 March 2024, the US Embassy in Moscow warned that extremists had 'imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.' It advised US citizens to avoid large gatherings for the following 48 hours.

On 22 March, gunmen attacked Crocus City Hall, a concert venue outside Moscow, killing more than 140 people. The Islamic State's Khorasan branch, known as ISIS-K, claimed responsibility. US officials later said the group was responsible and confirmed that advance information had been shared with Russian security services.

That history provides context, but it does not establish that the Tsaritsyno alert concerns the same group or a similar plot. Officials have not publicly identified a suspect or disclosed evidence linking the two cases.

The US Embassy's security alert is the primary source for the current warning. Interfax reported the visitor figure, while US government statements reported by Reuters document the 2024 warning. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the underlying intelligence.

For now, the public information is narrow: the embassy issued a specific warning, named Tsaritsyno and said it was coordinating with Russian authorities. Whether the warning leads to further announcements, arrests or changes to public access has not been established. The alert was issued on Saturday.