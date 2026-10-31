Kid Rock has claimed that US President Donald Trump unexpectedly handed him a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron before driving away in a golf cart.

The musician recounted the incident during an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, 30 October 2026. He said the encounter occurred while playing golf with Trump, although he did not specify when or where the outing took place.

The story emerged during the programme's Overtime segment, when host Bill Maher asked Kid Rock about his unexpected conversation with the French leader.

Earlier in the broadcast, Maher had addressed Trump's public criticism of him following a White House dinner they attended together.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, laughed as he began recalling the golf outing. He also acknowledged some hesitation about sharing the encounter.

'That was funny,' he said, before describing the incident as 'a fun one'.

Kid Rock Recalls Unexpected Phone Call With Macron

According to Mediaite's report on the television appearance, Kid Rock said Trump was regularly taking telephone calls during their round of golf.

The musician praised the president's work habits, claiming he continued answering calls while spending time on the course. Kid Rock also suggested that Trump slept relatively little, although he provided no evidence supporting that assessment.

'The guy's taking calls all day,' Kid Rock said.

He recalled that Trump was speaking to Macron while members of their golfing party were standing nearby.

According to the musician, Trump mentioned his presence to the French president before inviting him to take part in the conversation.

Kid Rock said Trump told him, 'Bob, say hello', and handed over the telephone.

The singer greeted Macron and introduced himself by making a reference to Detroit, his hometown.

'I'm from the Paris of the Midwest, Detroit!' Kid Rock recalled telling the French leader.

The exchange reportedly took an unexpected turn moments later.

Kid Rock claimed Trump climbed into his golf cart and drove away while the musician was still speaking to Macron.

The singer said he was confused by the president's departure and found himself continuing a conversation he had not expected to have. Maher laughed as Kid Rock described what happened.

'He leaves Macron on the phone with Kid Rock!' the comedian exclaimed.

Kid Rock then joked about trying to continue the conversation by asking the French president what else he had been doing.

The account was presented as a humorous recollection rather than a description of an official diplomatic meeting.

Neither Trump nor Macron was quoted in Mediaite's report confirming the exchange. Kid Rock also did not reveal what the two presidents had been discussing before the telephone was handed over.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the details of the conversation described by Kid Rock.

Bill Maher Discusses Trump's Criticism During Kid Rock Appearance

The anecdote surfaced during a programme in which Maher also responded to recent criticism from Trump.

The president had published a lengthy social media post criticising the television host following their White House dinner, which Kid Rock and sports commentator Stephen A. Smith also attended.

According to Mediaite, Trump called Maher a 'loser' and accused him of being drunk during the gathering. The accusation was Trump's characterisation of the encounter, not an independently established fact.

Maher addressed the president's remarks during Friday's programme, using humour to describe their public disagreement.

He compared having dinner with Trump to dating singer Taylor Swift, joking that an enjoyable encounter could later become the subject of sharp criticism.

The exchange highlighted the contrast between Maher's contentious public relationship with Trump and Kid Rock's continued support for the president.

Kid Rock has publicly supported Trump and appeared comfortable discussing his experiences spending time with him.

During the interview, the musician described the president positively, particularly when discussing how frequently he took telephone calls.

His recollection of the Macron exchange, however, focused on the surprise of being handed the telephone and then left to continue speaking after Trump departed.

Questions Remain About Kid Rock's Conversation With Macron

Kid Rock did not identify the golf course where the reported encounter occurred or provide a date for the outing. He also did not disclose the subject of Trump's conversation with Macron before becoming involved.

There is no indication in the reported remarks that Kid Rock participated in official negotiations or was asked to communicate a message on behalf of the US government.

The nature of the conversation between the two presidents therefore remains unclear.

Macron's response to the unexpected introduction was not described in detail, and there was no independent confirmation of how long the musician remained on the telephone.

Kid Rock's account ended with his recollection of attempting to make small talk after Trump had driven away.

His description left one detail unresolved. Although the musician explained how the conversation began, he did not say how the unexpected call with the French president eventually ended