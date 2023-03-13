Google's Pixel Superfans programme has been limited to the U.S. for quite some time now. However, the search engine is finally making it available for Pixel fans in the U.K. Notably, a signup page for Pixel Superfans UK has now gone live on the official Google Store website.

To recall, Google introduced the programme in the US in the fall of last year. People could become Superfan with a simple sign-up form. Interestingly, the company made the programme available stateside ahead of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch.

Pixel Superfans programme arrives in the U.K.

The programme is now headed to the U.K. with a similar form available on the Google Store for those in Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England. Pixel Superfans will have the chance to be among the first to get access to new Pixel features. Also, they will get invited to special Google events.

As if that weren't enough, Pixel Superfans can meet the team creating their favourite devices and get the latest product news and updates. Moreover, they can avail of special offers, discounts, and Swag giveaways.

Existing Pixel Superfans have previously been invited to Google Meet calls with the product team of Google Pixel. Also, they have received unmissable discounts and a slew of novelty items such as stickers, socks, and nice prints.

You must provide your social media details in the Pixel Superfans U.K. form. Aside from this, you'd have to share details of the Google, Fitbit, and Nest products you own. You can also provide information regarding the services you subscribe to.

This includes Nest Aware, Google Play Pass, Google One, YouTube Music, Fitbit Premium, and YouTube Premium. It is worth mentioning here that Government officials, press members, Alphabet LLC, and Google LLC employees are restricted from filling out the form. Google will probably introduce the programme in more countries soon.

Google Pixel 7a specifications leaked

The American tech giant is preparing to make some major hardware announcements and unveil Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023 conference on May 10. Aside from this, Google is expected to launch a myriad of new products, including the much-awaited Pixel 7a, at the event. Ahead of the launch, key specifications of the upcoming Pixel 7 series smartphone have surfaced online.

Google Pixel 7 series currently comprises the standard Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The word on the street is that a more affordable Pixel 7a is on the verge of becoming official. Regrettably, official details about the purported Pixel 7a are still scarce. Still, the upcoming handset has been subject to many leaks and speculations lately.

To recap, alleged images of a TPU case for the Pixel 7a surfaced online last month. As expected, the images gave us a glimpse into the upcoming phone's Pixel 7-like design. Gadgetdata's Debayan Roy has divulged some key details about the Pixel 7a. According to the tipster's latest tweet, the Pixel 7a will pack a Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

To those unaware, the same chipset powers the Pixel 7 series. This processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the phone will sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The leak suggests the Pixel 7a will have a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie camera.

The rear panel will reportedly house two cameras, including a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Sony IMX787 CMOS Exmor RS image sensor supports a broad dynamic range for capturing low-light images. However, details about the front-mounted shooter are still few and far between.

Past leaks indicated the device would have thicker bezels but thinner camera modules compared to the Pixel 6a. The right edge will accommodate the handset's power and volume buttons. Likewise, the bottom of the phone will feature a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. The latest leak confirms the Pixel 7a will support 5W wireless charging. Also, the Pixel 7a will reportedly run Android 13 OS.