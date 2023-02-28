After launching its Pixel 7 series smartphones at the Made by Google 2022 event, Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil a few new devices later this year. The American tech giant is expected to take the wraps off its first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, in the coming months.

In the meantime, the Google Pixel Fold has been subject to multiple speculations and leaks. A new leak suggests the company's maiden foldable phone will weigh more than Samsung's current-gen Samsung Z Fold 4. Likewise, the search engine giant reportedly plans to launch a more affordable Pixel 7 series phone called the Pixel 7a (codename lynx).

While nothing is set in stone yet, images of an alleged TPU case for the Pixel 7a surfaced online earlier this month. Also, Google is reportedly set to launch the Pixel 8 (codenamed Shiba) and Pixel 8 Pro (codenamed Husky) smartphones later this year. German outlet WinFuture revealed some specs of the Pixel 8 series back in November 2022.

Now, many upcoming Google smartphones have appeared on the FCC certification website with model numbers G82U8, GHL1X, GWKK3, and G0DZQ. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the aforesaid Google devices could turn out to be the long-rumoured Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Google Pixel Fold.

Google Upcoming Smartphone Models G0DZQ, GWKK3 and GHL1X Spotted on FCC Certification with 5G Support, could be the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, or the Fold devices.

Via: https://t.co/p4g6rHjRYd pic.twitter.com/AwataGLcYe — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 28, 2023

Regrettably, the FCC certification listings for the purported Google devices do not divulge any vital information about the devices. So, details about the key specifications of these devices are still scarce. Nonetheless, the FCC certification listings shed some light on their 5G connectivity capabilities.

Moreover, if one of the recently spotted devices is the upcoming Google Pixel 7a, it will probably bag other certifications in the coming days. The word on the street is that Google plans to launch the Google Pixel 7a at its upcoming Google I/O event.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, past leaks imply the Pixel 7a will sport a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. More details about the upcoming Pixel 7 series phone will probably surface online before its official unveiling.