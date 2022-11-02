JerryRigEverything has a reputation for putting newly launched smartphones through harsh durability tests. Living up to his reputation, the popular YouTuber has done a durability test on the recently unveiled Google Pixel 7 Pro.

For those unaware, Google launched the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the Made by Google event last month. As expected, the Pixel 7 Pro durability test has given us an idea of how well-built Google's latest Pixel device is.

It is worth mentioning that the premium phone barely survived the stress test. To recap, the Pro model sports a 2K AMOLED panel and packs a powerful Tensor 2 SoC under the hood.

Moreover, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor. Also, this is the first time in two years the American tech giant launched a high-end Pixel phone in India.

In the video, we can see that the Pixel 7 Pro is made using 100 percent recycled aluminium. Interestingly, the side is not plastic, but metal. As a result, the device looks elegant and premium.

The display of the Pixel 7 Pro has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for additional protection. JerryRigEverything uncovers an issue with the rear camera bump during the durability test.

We start seeing scratches at level 6, and it gets worse on level 7 of the durability test. Nonetheless, this confirms the device has scratch-resistant glass.

The second phase of the test highlights the metal frame, which houses the volume and power buttons. The camera bump on the rear panel is made of metal as well.

However, it adopts a distinguished dual-colour tone design. On the downside, the bump gets scratched even when it comes in contact with objects like coins or keys in the pocket.

This is pretty disappointing considering that the Pixel 7 Pro costs a bomb. Also, the rear panel glass gets scratched very easily.

In the burn test, we see the device delivering a peak brightness of 1500nits. However, the on-screen pixels burn once it reaches the 20-second mark.

Although the pixels on the screen don't go back to normal, the display continues to function. The last test involved bending the Pixel 7 Pro.

Despite neither bending nor breaking in two, cracks near the camera bump can be heard. Also, we can see flex at the antenna line.

This clearly shows that the camera area on the Pixel 7 Pro is not so strong. So, Pixel 7 Pro owners are advised to use the phone with a case.