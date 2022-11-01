Apple is expected to equip the camera setup of its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series with an eight-element lens. However, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo begs to differ.

According to Kuo, the American tech giant could decide to ditch this alleged feature. Instead, he claims Apple will introduce an all-new feature that will help it stand out from the non-Pro models.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will put these rumours to rest next year when it is expected to launch the iPhone 15 series. In the meantime, Apple is reportedly working on the final feature set of the next iPhone models.

Kuo's report implies the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature the eight-element lens. This piece of vital information doesn't align with earlier reports.

Additional lens elements are usually ideal for wide-angle photography since they minimize distortion in cameras. They can efficiently replace single-element lenses which are considered the best as far as pure optical resolution is concerned.

On the downside, single-element lenses are difficult to make and carry additional weight. As a result, most companies avoid using prime lenses because they increase the overall cost.

Kuo believes the element-wise differentiation of the Pro models' camera lens isn't likely to come to fruition. Furthermore, he claims the Pro iPhone will come with a periscope optical zoom lens instead.

Also, past leaks suggest the iPhone Pro Max will launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra. Notably, the upcoming iPhone will deliver improved optical zoom as compared to the current-gen iPhone models.

Interestingly, Samsung already offers an optical zoom lens with 10x zoom on the Galaxy S22 lineup. However, it is unclear whether the iPhone 15 Pro has even entered the production stage yet.

A separate report from HiTech suggests the iPhone 15 Pro models will retain the specifications of the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 8. Apple is reportedly gearing up to host a launch event in September 2023 to launch the iPhone 15 series.