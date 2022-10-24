Samsung has been on a launch spree lately. To recap, the Korean tech giant announced the Galaxy A04e for multiple markets not long ago.

Now, the Galaxy A04e is slated to hit store shelves in several regions either before this year ends or early 2023. Aside from this, the company could be prepping to unveil another Galaxy A-series smartphone dubbed Galaxy A14.

Now, the Galaxy A14 will presumably make its global debut in the coming months. The device will succeed the well-received Galaxy A13.

Regrettably, Samsung is still mum on the exact launch details of the Galaxy A14. Still, some reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone's launch date announcement is around the corner.

In the meantime, reliable leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the Samsung Galaxy A14 smartphone's case renders. However, the original source of these images is the case maker.

The pocket-friendly Galaxy A14 could set you back around $182. Moreover, the leaked renders suggest the device will have a flat frame design.

We can see a triple-camera ring setup on the back. An LED flash module sits next to these slightly protruding camera rings.

The display has a water-drop notch that will house the selfie camera. Despite having a thick chin, the phone has thin bezels surrounding the screen.

The right side of the Galaxy A14 appears to feature the volume and power buttons. According to a report by MySmartPrice, the power button might also act like a fingerprint scanner.

Likewise, the bottom edge provides accommodation for a speaker grille, the USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm headphone. The design renders gives us a glimpse into the Green colour variant of the Galaxy A14.

However, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy A14 in more colourways including Black and White. The handset's listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website suggests it will come with 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support.

Moreover, the phone will run Android 13 OS with One UI 5.0 on top. Upfront, it will probably sport a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the device could get a 50MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors on the back. Lastly, it will likely use a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support to draw its juices.