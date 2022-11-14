Google came under fire from Pixel fans for the unimpressive refresh-rate display of the Pixel 6a. Now, it looks like the American tech giant isn't sparring any effort to amend the rundown reputation of the Pixel A-series phones.

The Pixel 7a leaks continue to pop up on the internet. The latest piece of information has divulged key display specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The Pixel 7a will target budget-conscious buyers who aren't willing to spend a lot of money to get their hands on the Pixel 7 series smartphones. Notably, the recently unveiled Pixel 7 series comprises the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Past leaks indicated the Pixel 7a would boast features that Google did not bring to the standard Pixel 7. Unlike the more realistic new details, this speculation seemed to be too good to be true.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski claims Google is gearing up to bring a high refresh rate to the Pixel-A series. In other words, the Pixel 7a will have a higher refresh rate than its predecessor.

To recap, the Pixel 6a supports a trivial 60Hz refresh rate. However, Wojciechowski predicts its highly anticipated successor will sport a display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

This long-anticipated upgrade is likely to help the Pixel-A series make a major comeback in the mid-range segment. Furthermore, the phone will sport a Samsung display that produces a resolution of 1080 pixels.

Aside from this, the Pixel 7a will reportedly house two rear-mounted cameras rather than a triple rear camera setup. This camera setup is referred to as the Pixel 22 Mid-range.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, on the other hand, are referred to as Pixel 22 Premium. According to Wojciechowski, the 7a will come with a Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera and a Sony IMX787 wide-angle camera.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7a will reportedly support wireless charging. On the downside, the handset's wireless charging capabilities will be limited only to 5W.

The Pixel 7a will also be the first smartphone to pack a Qualcomm Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chip called WCN6740. Overall, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 7a will be a notable upgrade over the Pixel 6a, which was launched back in May.