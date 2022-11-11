More vital pieces of information regarding the Google Pixel 8 lineup have surfaced online. For those unaware, these leaks started popping up on the internet just a month after the launch of the Pixel 7 series.

To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 series duo at the recently concluded Made by Google 2022 event. The Pixel 7 series comprises the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

Now, the alleged Pixel 7 series successors will carry the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro monikers. A report by WinFuture suggests the Pixel 8 has the codename Cheetah, while the Pro model carries the codename Panther.

Interestingly, Google used codenames of cats for the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. Also, the report sheds light on some of the key specifications of the Pixel 8 series duo.

First off, the next Pixel smartphones are expected to run the Android 14 OS. The new software is likely to carry the codename Upside Down Cake.

Notably, the Pixel 8 could pack an all-new processor under the hood. This purported processor is codenamed Zuma. Now, there is a possibility this will turn out to be the Tensor G3 chipset.

Also, the leak suggests the Tensor G3 will be integrated with the same Samsung-made modem seen in the Tensor G2. Regrettably, other details about the Tensor G3 chipset are still scarce.

The base Pixel 8 model is likely to sport a display that offers a decent resolution of 2268 x 1080 pixels. Likewise, the Pixel 8 Pro could sport a display panel with a 2822 x 1344 pixels resolution.

Furthermore, the Pixel 8 Pro could sport a QHD+ panel. The base model, on the other hand, will probably come with an FHD+ screen.

To recap, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 feature display panels with 1080 pixels resolution. The Pro models come with 1440p screens.

However, these are very early details. They will likely change ahead of official confirmation from the search engine giant. In the meantime, the rumour mill will continue to churn out more speculations surrounding the Pixel 8 lineup.