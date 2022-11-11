With Samsung's foldable devices gaining skyrocketing popularity, other leading smartphone manufacturers have jumped on the foldable phone bandwagon lately. However, Apple is still mum on its plan to launch a foldable device anytime soon.

Some reports suggest a foldable iPhone isn't likely to see the light of the day at least until 2024. Nevertheless, it is only a matter of time before the American tech giant, Apple comes up with its own foldable smartphone.

The word on the street is that Apple will make its foray into the foldable device space with an iPad tablet. In other words, a foldable iPhone might not be in the offing at all.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the YouTube channel Tech Aesthetics has created a clamshell foldable iPhone X model. Tech Aesthetics used the internals of the iPhone X and Motorola Razr 2019 chassis for this DIY project.

Dubbed iPhone V, the device has been in the works for nearly a year. Designing the iPhone V involved several trial and error instances and reverse engineering.

First off, the Tech Aesthetics team gutted out an iPhone X glass cover as well as the touch layers. However, the team behind the project did not take out the flexible OLED.

As expected, this highly intricate process involved delicate maneuvering using advanced machinery. Also, it is worth mentioning here the team tested 37 iPhone X screens before getting a display they could use.

Aside from this, they used a couple of Motorola Razr 2019s which were disassembled to accommodate the internals of the iPhone X.

Also, the project involved creating a custom motherboard featuring 3D-printed components. However, the device was equipped with an unimpressive 1,000 mAh battery due to space restrictions.

Notably, this cell does not support MagSafe or wireless charging. After taking out the hardware, the Tech Aesthetics team made a few adjustments to the iOS using jailbroken mods.

As a result, the mobile operating system became more suitable for iPhone X folding screen. The iPhone V can showcase split-screen instances of apps. Also, it has a usable folding display on both sides.