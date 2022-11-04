Samsung is expected to bring a myriad of notable upgrades to its upcoming Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The much-awaited Galaxy S22 series successors are likely to boast impressive specs and improved features.

Regrettably, the Korean tech behemoth is still mum on these alleged features. However, more vital pieces of information regarding the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones continue to pop up on the internet.

In line with this, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to get a nifty feature called Light mode. This feature is already available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones.

You can head to the Android settings to switch the Light mode on or off. This feature improves the phone's battery life and thermals simply by modifying the phone processor's performance.

Now, renowned leaker Ice Universe suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a similar battery-saver mode. However, the tipster did not specifically mention this in his tweet, which includes a photo of a Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A report by Android Authority suggests this is a sign that the feature from the foldable phones could make its debut on the Galaxy S23 series. This could be Samsung's attempt to amend its rundown reputation due to the Galaxy S22 series' throttling issue.

The Korean tech giant is expected to equip the Galaxy S23 lineup with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The new chip is likely to be more power-efficient than its predecessor.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will consume a lot of battery power to continue running at a high performance. Galaxy S23 users will be able to choose between battery life and speed with the new Light mode feature.

However, it will be interesting to see if the company brings the Light mode feature to other Samsung phones as well. The feature is available only on a couple of Samsung models at the moment.

Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Light mode will not detriment in-game performance. There's a separate Game Booster settings that will control the performance profile.