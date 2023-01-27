While Apple is reportedly prepping to unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone, its rival Google is expected to announce its maiden tablet in the coming days. Unsurprisingly, the search engine giant is still mum on its plan to add a tablet to its already impressive portfolio.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, the purported Pixel Tablet has been floating around the rumour mill for a long time. Moreover, the device has been subject to some official-looking leaks lately. To recap, developer Kuba Wojciechowski spotted references to a second model of the Pixel Tablet in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code back in September.

A while back I leaked the existence of "tangorpro", a potential "pro" version of the Pixel Tablet. Today I finally know what it is and how it's different from the regular "tangor". https://t.co/1tJoHadmr6 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 26, 2023

Wojciechowski believed Google was working on two Pixel Tablet models at the time. The devices were internally referred to as "tangor" and "tangorpro." In his latest tweet, Wojciechowski claims only one of the aforesaid two Pixel Tablet models will see the light of day.

Another thing is the existence of another, higher-end tablet. It is referred to as “T6Pro” or “tangorpro”, while the known tablet is “T6” or “tangor”. It seems to be in its early development stages, and the code doesn’t currently indicate any changes over the regular model. pic.twitter.com/2Fz7ob9LF7 — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 8, 2022

In the Twitter thread, the popular developer claims that the Pixel Tablet codenamed "tangor " packs the first-generation Tensor CPU. The tablet codenamed tangorpro, on the other hand, features the same Tensor G2 chipset that powers up the Pixel 7 series smartphones.

Now, Wojciechowski suggests that Google has ditched the Pixel Tablet version codenamed tangor. So, the American tech giant has deviated its focus on developing the Tensor G2-powered Pixel Tablet. In the latest tweet, Wojciechowski predicted that Google will unveil the Pixel Tablet Pro later this year.

As confirmed by a Google-authored code commit, Citron used a 1st generation Tensor (gs101), just like the Pixel 6 series. That means that the Tablet is also most likely gonna use it, which makes sense for a cost-optimized family tablet. pic.twitter.com/qfYXzmewui — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) September 1, 2022

Furthermore, the developer suggests that the Pro model will come with the Tensor G2 chipset and lack other notable hardware changes. Wojciechowski claims an anonymous source has confirmed that the Pixel Tablet that's currently been tested has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Paired with a Tensor G2 chipset, the 8GB RAM Pixel Tablet model could carry a steep price tag. For comparison, the 8GB RAM+256GB storage version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 costs $780. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Samsung tablet doesn't come with a charging dock.

I have also been provided with a few photos of the device. pic.twitter.com/ctKWQoVDCT — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 26, 2023

The Pixel Tablet will sport a display that supports a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, Wojciechowski adds. This will probably be an LCD or an OLED panel. This speculation aligns with past leaks that suggest the Pixel Tablet will double up as a smart display.

A few images of the prototype Pixel Tablet were leaked via Facebook Marketplace post back in December. The new images show the same black bezels spotted in previously leaked photos. Regrettably, details about the Pixel Tablet's exact launch date are still scarce.