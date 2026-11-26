Grace Brassel has opened up about her relationship with comedian Shane Gillis, recounting a 'damaging' romance that left her feeling isolated and struggling with her identity.

In an essay published by The Cut on 24 November, Brassel wrote about leaving her job to become Gillis' 'stay-at-home girlfriend' and taking on household responsibilities while the comedian focused on his career.

She also detailed what she described as belittling behaviour, infidelity and a difficult breakup, which she said was followed by harassment from some of the comedian's fans.

From Career Success to Personal Sacrifice

Brassel said she was building a life for herself in her early 20s, having secured a social media job, moved into her first proper apartment in Hoboken, New Jersey, and begun developing a following on TikTok.

That changed in May 2024 when she contacted Gillis through Instagram after seeing him on television.

The two began communicating before Brassel travelled to Austin, Texas, to meet him. Within months, she said she had moved to Philadelphia, where Gillis was working on the Netflix series Tires.

As their relationship progressed, Brassel said she found it increasingly difficult to maintain her job amid their social lifestyle and frequent drinking.

She eventually left her position after Gillis suggested he would provide for her while she took care of him.

Brassel described the arrangement as a full-time role, with responsibilities including cooking, cleaning and laundry, as well as waiting for Gillis to return from work.

'Little did I know I had actually just accepted a different full-time position, one that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility...' she wrote.

Brassel also alleged that Gillis belittled her when things did not meet his expectations and told her she was not 'being good.'

She said she gradually changed aspects of her appearance and behaviour to accommodate him, including agreeing to wear a Halloween costume he approved of after an argument.

It is worth noting that in an October 2024 episode of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, Gillis discussed asking a girlfriend to cover up a revealing costume.

'It does come off a little bit controlling and abusive, but it was not,' he said in the podcast, describing the exchange as a 'fun, friendly conversation that ended up not being friendly.'

Brassel Details Relationship's Emotional Toll

Brassel said her mental health began deteriorating several months into the relationship, with anxiety attacks and daily crying becoming part of her life.

By the summer of 2025, she said she had begun questioning whether the relationship was harming her.

She later discovered sexting exchanges between Gillis and another woman while looking through his phone.

'I was not myself, but then I hadn't been myself in months,' Brassel wrote. 'I didn't even hear my own voice in my head anymore. It was always Shane's.'

According to her account, Gillis apologised and attributed his actions to insecurity. The couple subsequently separated, briefly attempted to reconcile and eventually ended their relationship for good.

Brassel said she has since faced harassment from Gillis' fans, both online and in person.

'For the past year, I have been in weekly therapy, working to deprogram myself from the relationship,' she wrote.

She added that therapy had helped her respond to the online criticism by reminding herself that people who admire Gillis' comedy may not know the person she experienced privately.

'They know the entertainer. I knew the man,' she added.

Shane Gillis Responds to His Ex's Essay

Gillis offered a brief response to The Cut and TheWrap, saying: 'Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.'

The comedian has not publicly addressed the individual allegations in detail.