Evan Rachel Wood has shared another harrowing account of the abuse she alleges she suffered during her relationship with Marilyn Manson, recalling how the musician allegedly tied her up, beat her with a Nazi whip and made her believe she might not survive the ordeal.

The Westworld actress revisited the experience during an appearance on The Hidden Third podcast in September 2026. She described an incident in which Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, allegedly presented her with a disturbing arrangement involving ropes, an electric shocking device and a wooden kneeler.

Wood said he told her that if she wanted to leave him, she first had to prove she was willing to die for him.

Manson Allegedly Told Her She Had to Prove Her Loyalty

Recalling the incident, Wood said Manson had everything prepared in the bedroom, including a prayer kneeler, ropes and an instrument known as a violet wand, which delivers an electrical current.

According to the actress, he told her that the only way he could trust her was if she demonstrated that she was willing to die for him.

She recalled his alleged instructions: 'You're going to let me tie you up and you're not going to know if I'm going to kill you or not.'

Wood described feeling trapped and frightened, believing she had no control over what might happen next. She recalled thinking: 'I'm not getting out of here.'

The account echoes details she previously shared in HBO's 2022 documentary Phoenix Rising, in which she described being restrained and repeatedly struck with a whip.

She Says He Used a Nazi Whip Bearing a Swastika

In the documentary, Wood described the object as a Nazi whip from the Holocaust, bearing a swastika. She explained that the detail was particularly disturbing because she is Jewish.

She alleged that Manson tied her to the kneeler and repeatedly struck the same area of her body to intensify the pain.

Wood also claimed he used the violet wand to shock her injuries and sensitive parts of her body. The pain was so severe, she recalled, that she jerked violently enough to break the kneeler.

She said she eventually collapsed in tears and remembered thinking that she should simply tell him whatever he wanted to hear. Wood also alleged that Manson cut his own hand, made her drink his blood and then drank hers.

The actress described the experience as deeply traumatic, saying it changed how she viewed the world and affected her long after the relationship ended.

Their Relationship Began When She Was 18

Wood and Manson began dating in 2006, when she was 18 and he was 37. Their relationship continued intermittently for several years, and they became engaged in 2010 before eventually separating.

In February 2021, Wood publicly identified Manson as the former partner she had previously described as abusive.

She accused him of grooming, manipulating and physically and sexually abusing her throughout their relationship. Several other women subsequently came forward with allegations against the musician.

Manson has consistently denied the accusations, insisting that his intimate relationships were consensual and describing the allegations as distortions of reality.

In January 2025, Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges following a four-year investigation, saying the domestic-violence allegations fell outside of the statute of limitations and sexual-assault charges could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Manson Dropped His Defamation Lawsuit

The allegations also led to a lengthy legal dispute between the former couple.

Manson filed a defamation lawsuit against Wood in 2022, accusing her of making false claims and damaging his reputation. However, he dropped the lawsuit in 2024 and was ordered to pay approximately $327,000 (£243,364) towards her legal fees.

Wood has continued speaking publicly about her experiences, explaining that shame and fear initially prevented her from discussing what she says happened.

Her latest interview revisits some of the most disturbing allegations she has made, bringing renewed attention to the difficult experiences she says she endured while involved with the musician.