Ariana Grande is thinking about marrying Ricky Alvarez, according to a source quoted by Page Six, 10 years after the pair first split.

'Ariana is definitely thinking about marriage with Ricky,' the unnamed source told the outlet on Wednesday, 25 November. The source described the singer as happier and calmer than she has ever been and said Alvarez now joins her almost everywhere she goes.

According to the same report, Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are spending Thanksgiving with her family in New York. The singer's relatives traditionally watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade together, and the source said they were happy about the rekindled relationship.

The source added that her relatives are supportive of the relationship. It is the couple's first Thanksgiving together since they reunited earlier this year.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez had commented publicly on the report at the time of writing, and there has been no engagement announcement.

A Romance That Began on Tour

Alvarez worked with Grande as a backing dancer from 2014 and performed on her Honeymoon Tour, which began in February 2015. Their relationship became public that summer, after security footage from a doughnut shop in southern California showed the pair kissing.

The same clip showed Grande licking doughnuts on display, and the episode, later dubbed 'Doughnutgate', prompted a public apology from the singer.

The couple attended a pre-Grammy party hosted by Spotify in Los Angeles in February 2016 but split later that year. Neither has publicly explained why the relationship ended.

They remained in each other's orbit. Alvarez rejoined Grande's team as a photographer and videographer on her 2019 Sweetener World Tour, and her 2016 song 'Moonlight' was inspired by him, according to co-writer Victoria Monét.

Grande also name-checked him in her 2018 hit 'thank u, next', which looks back on several of her former partners.

How the Reunion Unfolded

Speculation began in June 2026, weeks after reports that Grande had split from her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Grande and Alvarez were seen together in Austin, Texas, around a stop on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, and she began changing her 'thank u, next' lyric about him on stage.

By mid-July, TMZ reported that the pair were back together, while a source told People they were 'taking things very slowly'. Grande made the relationship Instagram official in August.

At the final show of her tour, at London's O2 Arena on 1 September, she changed the lyric again in a way many fans took to mean she hoped Alvarez would be her last partner.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance at the New York premiere of Focker-in-Law at the Beacon Theatre on 11 November.

Grande stars alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in the film, the fourth instalment of the Meet the Parents franchise, which opened in US cinemas on 25 November.

Marriage Talk Remains Unconfirmed

Grande was previously married to estate agent Dalton Gomez. The pair wed in May 2021, filed for divorce in September 2023 and finalised it in 2024. She later dated Slater.

For now, the marriage speculation rests on a single anonymous source cited by Page Six. The report does not establish that the couple have discussed wedding plans, and neither has announced an engagement.

Still, it marks an unusual turn for a relationship Grande once filed under her past in one of her biggest songs.